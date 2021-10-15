Barks! I don’t know much about my mama. She is a beautiful lady who did her best to raise her puppies in the way we should go, so we would be good canine citizens of our community. Barkingly, she wanted us to have the bestest “forever homes” with humans to love who will love us too. Paws, most of all, she didn’t want us to be wanting anything; so she worked with the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) to help us be taken care of before finding her home.
What I don’t know is mama’s history. There are many reasons dogs are abandoned these days so it could be anything. Maybe she ran off, got separated from her humans and they couldn’t find her. It’s pawssible she became pregnant, maybe her humans abandoned her. Or, maybe her humans got too busy to keep her? Paws, or maybe her humans were expecting a new little mini-human and couldn’t care for her too. Some humans just abandon their dogs. There are pawlenty of reasons why dogs become part of a pawnderful rescue like HART. Thankfully, mama was rescued by HART while she was pregnant and was allowed to have her puppies. That made her happy. Mama wanted her babies to be born in a safe environment. Barks! HART took care of her needs, as well as her puppies, since humans who love animals donated financially to help with expenses.
Expenses? Do you wonder how dogs and cats are rescued and end up at pawsome rescues like HART? Paws, a long story short. The rescue is notified by various sources of pawsome dogs needing rescue. WOOFS! HART arranges transportation from their location to the rescue. Transportation costs include operating the vehicle used and the travel expenses of the handler.
Barks, another expense coming to mind is veterinary care. As with mama, if she needed help during the delivery of her babies, she would have been taken to a veterinarian. Paws, dogs and cats, are spayed or neutered, given an overall check-up and necessary preventatives and vaccinations. Special medical attention is provided too. Barks, though veterinarians reduce their fees for rescues, there are expenses that are covered through donations by humans who love animals.
Woofingly, once the dog or cat is ready to begin their journey to finding their “forever homes” they go to a foster home or a pawsome boarding pawlace where they learn to live with humans and await that pawsomely grand day. At the foster’s home or the boarding pawlace, the expenses include food, treats, water, toys, leashes, collars, and pawssibly medications. In mama’s case, she and her puppies went to a foster home where they were cared for until ready for adoption.
HART is hosting two upcoming events to benefit saving the lives of dogs and cats:
Bring family, friends, and dogs to the Woofs & Whiskers Fall Fest, October 17, Vanish Brewery, 42245 Black Hops Lane, Leesburg, (Lucketts), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3DCAmbE to learn more.
The 5th Annual Pups ‘N Pints 5k, October 24-31, is a virtual event with a week to complete. Run, walk, strut, or push that stroller anywhere, anytime that works for you. Get friends and family to sign up and go as a group- bring Fido! A prize will be awarded to the participant who brings in the most donations. Visit https://pnp5k.com/ for details.
Unavailable to attend these events? Woofs, support the work of HART by becoming a sponsor. Pawlease visit https://bit.ly/3DAZAaq
For more information about HART, pawlease visit www.hart90.org.
Meet two friends waiting adoption:
Hugo, approximately 8-years-old, is a handsome Rottweiler mix. His endless smile, sweetness, loving, terrific, and adorable-self will get your heart. To meet or learn more, contact Tracey and Rob at rtanddogs@aol.com. Not dog-friendly. Unknown with cats and mini-humans.
Eric is around 1-year-old, not declawed nor friendly with dogs. He is friendly with cats and older mini-humans. A sweet affectionate fella who loves chin rubs and being with his humans. He loves playtime and toys. Loud, sudden noises scare him. He will need patience during transition.
Homeless Animals Rescue Team, www.hart90.org, 703-691-HART, hart90office@hart90.org
