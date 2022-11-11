The Fairfax County Department of Family Services’ (FCDFS) Sexual Abuse Unit (SAU) is special for a few reasons. FCDFS is regionalized to account for the large county, but the SAU covers the entire county. Their Child Protective Services (CPS) program is also the only one in Virginia with a facility dog.
Rylynn is the 3-year-old half-golden half-lab with CPS for the SAU. Rylynn might be the only CPS facility dog in the country.
“There’s no other dog that I have been able to find that is specifically placed with their social services agency,” said CPS Supervisor Sam Carrico. Carrico is Rylynn’s handler.
CPS’ gotcha day for Rylynn was May 13, 2021, and within a year she helped with multiple body safety classes, forensic interviews, facility dog trainings, 20 court appearances, and more. Rylynn has the same level of training as a service dog with 40 commands and strict rules for her handler.
Rylynn is owned by the California-based nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence, which breeds and trains assistance dogs and then donates them. Canine Companions started Rylynn through training at three months old.
Around the same time that Rylynn was sent off for puppy raising, Carrico applied for a facility dog through Canine Companions while working with Manassas City Social Services. Carrico was waitlisted and Rylynn went through professional training.
In the spring of 2021, Carrico got the green light call that her name was up and went to one of Canine Companions’ local training centers. After two weeks of team training where applicants learned how to be a handler for their dog, Rylynn was in Carrico’s care.
Carrico was in the same place as the SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center of Fairfax County Executive Director Michele Thames who also got a facility dog through Canine Companions. Carrico first encountered Thames at forensic interview training for CPS.
“At one of those trainings … [Thames] did an entire training of how she uses her dog during these forensic interviews,” she said. “I was fascinated from then on about how we would ever be able to use a dog at CPS… Once I was more established with CPS, that’s when I felt [it was] the time to start looking into that.”
Carrico came to CPS from SACC–a program she attended as a student and eventually worked in as an adult. Once she graduated from college, she gravitated towards working with children. Working at SACC “started me down this path of being interested in child welfare and led me where I am now,” she said.
After a few instances where she had to call CPS for her SACC kids, she was interested in social work. She dove back into school, completed internships, spent five years as an investigator with Manassas, and found her way to her current supervisor position at Fairfax.
“When you’re in the field, you’re just exposed to your limited number of cases… Being a supervisor, I’m reading every single case,” she explained. She had 284 cases over the course of last year.
“This unit is made up of practitioners that specifically have requested to be in this unit… They all want to be here and do this type of work,” Carrico said. “Having a group of people that want to show up every day, help these families, [and] understand the dynamics of these cases … makes it positive.”
Rylynn adds to the positivity with her infinite excitement at meeting people. “She’s very affectionate and loves people and loves to cuddle. I think she feeds off that,” Carrico said. It runs in the family–Rylynn’s brother Roy is a facility dog with the Dover [Del.] Police Department. It’s heavy work, but Rylynn finds the way through.
“She loves that interaction with people, which is what makes her such a great facility dog–especially in the role here at DFS,” Carrico said. “It’s hard to put [the impact of Rylynn] into words unless you’ve seen a child interact with Rylynn and then be able to open up and share their story because of how comfortable Rylynn has made them feel.”
“Having Rylynn has opened up so many conversations and [created] such a positive image of what our agency does,” she added. “Rylynn is “helping build relationships with the community [and] our community partners… Dogs are a great way to break ice.”
Rylynn continues to build the bridge between CPS and the community by showing up where it matters–like the Canine Companions DogFest in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24 where Carrico was a speaker for the second consecutive year.
“Rylynn does what we as people are not allowed to do because of professional boundaries,” Carrico said. “It has been extremely rewarding personally and professionally. I think everyone should have a Rylynn. She has changed the way we work our cases [and] the way we interact with families.”
When Rylynn is up for retirement, Carrico plans to officially adopt her. “I would keep Rylynn, she’s part of our family,” she said. “She brings a lot of joy to so many people’s lives.”
Access the Fairfax County Child Protective Services (CPS) Hotline at 703-324-7400 or go to https://bit.ly/3tgyRwT
