Brittany and Brian Kirk and their sons six-year-old Callen and four-year-old Bowen live in Lake Anne with their golden retriever Magnus and cat Pickles. Magnus and Pickles love to hang out with the kids. Pickles, named by Callen for his green eyes, also loves food and going outside–and he’s super vocal about it.
“He won’t let it go until he gets it–typically food and also, in the past, to go outside,” Brittany Kirk said. “In this case, it probably saved his life because the loud meowing from the storm grate alerted our neighbors.”
Kirk’s neighbors heard Pickles meowing from a storm drain in their neighborhood the weekend of Dec. 2. They saw Kirk calling for Pickles and put two-and-two together to point Kirk in the right direction.
It wasn’t the first time Pickles dashed out the door and got stuck somewhere. “We got Pickles from a friend who found him on an icy freeway in a box about last January,” Kirk said, so he’s still getting used to home life.
He got out the first day they brought him home on Jan. 30 but came back for his next meal. One time he even managed to get stuck in the tall tree in their yard, migrated to the roof, and eventually came down into a laundry basket they were holding up to catch him. “He thinks he’s a very smart cat. I think he has a bit of a death wish,” Kirk joked.
They’ve tried special collars, air tags, and more to no avail. When Pickles got stuck in the storm drain, Kirk called non-emergency fire and animal control. Neither could help and Pickles got stuck further in pipes connected to the storm drain.
The Kirk family has gotten creative with their Pickles’ rescues. They thought of Syd’s Plumbing & Repairs who snaked their house with a camera when they moved in two years ago because, “If he could just get a camera in there, maybe we could know exactly which pipe he was in,” Kirk explained.
Syd’s recommended stormwater management. Brittany Kirk called, and they transferred her to Engineering Technician III Emily Streets. “Brittany was explaining the issue to Emily on the phone and hit a soft spot of Emily’s,” Chief of Maintenance Operation Bobby Kerns said.
“Emily was aware that we usually don’t respond to these types of concerns … but Emily told me that this one was different and wanted to know if I would approve for a crew to go out to evaluate the situation,” Kerns explained.
“I only expected that we would send a crew out just for the cat to run from us as they usually do when we interact with them while performing maintenance on the system,” Kerns said.
Streets led her team as they responded around 11 a.m. on Dec. 9. “We used a sewer camera to locate Pickles and then a sewer robot to push him back to a manhole so we could grab him,” Kerns recounted.
Engineering Technician II Brandon Starling operated the robot/sewer camera. Supervisors Jeff Smith and Jerry Mathene conducted the confined space entry to catch Pickles where they directed him with the robot.
“Operation Pickles” (coined by Streets) ran into the afternoon as they repositioned when Pickles got stuck further… but around 2 p.m. Pickles was free and safe. “A few days after he was rescued, it poured down icy rain for two days straight,” Kirk said. “That would have been the end of him… It would’ve ruined our Christmas.”
“I will certainly remember this effort put forth by my staff. Seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing the joy from the owner’s voice reminded me why I have loved working in Public Works for 34 years,” Kerns said.
It reminded them that “People can make a difference and be for good,” Kirk said. “He is a very happy boy and we’re over the moon that there’s a happy ending. We know not everyone gets happy endings so we’re just incredibly grateful for Emily saying yes when everyone else said no.”
