For people who spend time outside, dogs on walks or running around in parks are a common and happy sight. But dog waste that their owners didn’t pick up is a smelly and unwanted one. Even worse, when dog walkers don’t pick up their pet’s waste, it can pose a serious health risk to all community members
Pet feces contains negative bacteria, especially E. coli, which can make people sick if it gets into the water supply. While wild animal waste may be in streams, when pet waste is added, bacteria levels become unnecessarily high and dangerous.
“It doesn’t mean that a stream should have no bacteria, it just means we probably have more bacteria than we should have in our streams,” said Danielle Wynne, an ecologist for Fairfax County Stormwater Management. “It does concern a human safety impact because we do want to recreate in our streams and lakes, that’s a big concern because in case we accidentally ingest water that has E. coli in it, that does make us very sick.”
The Center for Watershed Protection estimates that more than 16 million dog walkers in the U.S. do not pick up after their pets. Instead, they leave the waste to sit, where it is then washed into local water sources, distributing dangerous bacteria into the water where people swim, fish, and boat, as well as potentially infiltrating drinking water.
“Stormwater becomes drinking water becomes wastewater becomes storm water again. So it is all one water,” said Wynne.
Dog waste being washed into local watersheds can therefore pose a danger to sources of water in the county as the bacteria spreads.
August is National Water Quality month, which recognizes how important clean, fresh water is to Fairfax County and how lucky county residents are to have access to it. Only about 1 percent of the water on earth is fresh, and it is the same water that has been used for millions of years. There is no “new” water being made, so it is important to prevent the contamination of available freshwater by picking up pet waste.
There are also environmental risks associated with pet waste entering local water. The feces introduces excess nitrogen and phosphorus which can then cause algae blooms that are harmful to wildlife and local ecosystems.
“When the dog feces is left on the ground, rainwater can wash it down into the sewage system, and once it’s there it can end up in lakes and ponds, and even into the drinking water supply,” said Sharon North, public information officer for the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services.
A lot of the water supply in Fairfax County is provided by Fairfax Water, a non-governmental organization. Fairfax Water primarily takes water from the Potomac River and Occoquan Reservoir and then cleans and filters it before sending it to residents. When pet waste flows from local streams into the Potomac or Occoquan rivers, it could even make it into the drinking water, which makes it more costly to treat.
The Fairfax County Pooper Scooper law mandates that people pick up after their pets, and they can incur a fine of up to $250 if they don’t. People should pick up after their pets, putting the waste in disposable bags and taking it out with the rest of their household trash.
