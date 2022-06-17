F
alls Church-based Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation received a $75,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Northern Virginia area.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“We are beyond grateful to Petco Love for this amazing lifesaving investment–put simply, this grant lets us do more. It provides us with the ability to invest in our Rescue Care Center, by establishing a safe quarantine area of kenneling, which directly benefits our rescue pets and their well-being for years to come,” said Dawn Wallace, executive director.
Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) is a nonprofit organization that helps homeless pets find their way to loving homes through rescue and adoption. Since 2001, LDCRF has grown from a small rescue in Sumerduck, to a flourishing organization with a full-time Rescue Care Center in Falls Church, that houses up to 150 animals.
LDCRF has saved the lives of more than 40,000 homeless pets, most of whom were facing the threat of euthanasia at overcrowded municipal shelters. Multiple adoption events are held on a weekly basis across the Northern Virginia area and our adoption rates hit an annual record in 2020 with more than 2,747 cats and dogs finding their forever homes.
LDCRF has been recognized by various national and local news organizations for its incredible network of volunteers and highly successful Foster Program that expands our lifesaving capability by providing a safe and comfortable environment for dogs and cats as they await their forever homes.
For more information about Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation, visit lostdogrescue.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.
