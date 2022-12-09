“I’ve been asked if my service dog bites,” McLean resident Felipe Aquino said about his service dog Brutus. Brutus the gentle giant Black Lab could no sooner bite someone than pigs could fly. That question is one of the things Aquino encounters with a service dog, but the benefits far outweigh any misconceptions.
“With a service dog, people see the dogs and then me. The service dog makes me more visible and gives me more confidence,” Aquino said. Without a service dog, it’s not uncommon for people to walk into Aquino’s wheelchair without looking.
Brutus is actually Aquino’s second service dog through the Virginia nonprofit Saint Francis Service Dogs. The organization helps people with disabilities live independent, self-sufficient lives by pairing them with trained service dogs for free.
“My adviser in high school recommended Saint Francis,” Aquino said, so he connected with Saint Francis in 2007 before graduating. After about a year of classes through Saint Francis, the organization matched Aquino with the service dog Ranger at the start of 2009.
Aquino has fine motor difficulties because of his cerebral palsy so Ranger would retrieve items, open and close doors, bark for assistance, and more. The relationship was personal too, well encapsulated by their cuddles on the floor while Aquino did his stretches.
Ranger was there while Aquino pursued his associate’s degree at Northern Virginia Community College, did internships, volunteered, and traveled. Aquino and his mother, Lindesay Aquino, had Ranger for 14 years.
As Ranger got older, Lindesay worked with the Saint Francis team to start getting another dog for Felipe when the time came. They started doing matching interviews to introduce potential service dogs to Felipe in 2020. Ranger eventually passed away in 2021.
A pup named Brutus started on the Saint Francis training route with puppy raising in 2020. Once Brutus completed advanced training in March this year, the Saint Francis team identified him as a match for Felipe.
Brutus (true to his breed) loves retrieving, is excellent with wheelchairs, and even travels well–which is perfect for Felipe and his family since that’s one of their favorite activities. Best of all, Brutus loves to cuddle.
Felipe, Lindesay, and Brutus started training and certification testing in May of this year. “The Saint Francis training program is very rigorous, for the dogs and also the new partners,” Felipe explained.
They graduated from the training program. They will continue to receive education and support from Saint Francis throughout Brutus’ life and return for regular recertification.
As much as Brutus has in common with Ranger, it’s a different relationship between him and Felipe. “When I got Ranger, my life was very active, and Ranger was an active dog. Now my life is much less active, and Brutus is a less active dog,” Felipe said.
Between opera shows, pursuing his bachelor’s from George Mason University, and stretch cuddles, Felipe and Brutus live a calm life together–although adventure always awaits.
Learn more about the nonprofit at https://saintfrancisdogs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.