Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) and the BISSELL Pet Foundation announced a partnership to support homeless animals the destruction of Hurricane Ian last week.
The storm battered southern states last week. According to Reuters Hurricane Ian has claimed more than 100 lives and displaced more than 40,000.
Amongst those are many animals who lost their homes and families during the hurricane.
Citrus County Animal Services and Suncoast Humane Society of Florida have evacuated 60 animals to LDCRF and other Bissell foundation partner shelters in Falls Church.
“The LDCRF was built as a dedicated resource to provide extra capacity in the face of pressing challenges like Hurricane Ian. Volunteers are quickly mobilizing to ensure that the necessary supplies and care are ready for the pets’ arrival,” wrote Chloe Grishaw Floyd, media and public relations manager for the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation.
While the foundation is prepared to take on 60 more animals from the hurricane, support from the community is essential.
“It takes a village,” said Grishaw Floyd. “There are multiple ways for people to be involved including fostering, adopting, shopping various wishlists, and volunteering at the Rescue Care Center.”
For more information on how you can support these animals and the shelter visit https://www.lostdogrescue.org
