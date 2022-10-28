When Shana Aufenkamp adopted her second cat Cosmo from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue (HT) in 2006, she didn’t think twice about becoming a volunteer. “I dove into rescue, and it’s been an integrated part of my life since,” she said.
Aufenkamp continued remotely volunteering for HT after moving back abroad in 2007, turning her efforts international. She often helped transport dogs and cats to the U.S. to be adopted out by HT. Aufenkamp became part of the animal rescue bridge between HT and the world.
When she moved back to Northern Virginia in 2013, the connection continued with her going on international trips to help animals. There were cats to rescue from Moscow with HT Executive Director Sue Bell in 2014, and they helped animals in Puerto Rico after the earthquakes in January 2020.
Aufenkamp studied, worked, and lived in many former Soviet countries, so the war in Ukraine hit close to home as it unfolded. “As a Russian speaker with experience in the region, and as a special needs cat foster who is used to handling various medical issues, I actively looked for a way to help in person,” she said.
“Seeing what was happening brought together my love and lifetime connection to the region with my passion for animal rescue and welfare. I couldn’t stay home on my couch when there was an opportunity to do something in person that was meaningful and would make a difference.”
Aufenkamp heard about the UK-based nonprofit Breaking the Chains (BTC) through her animal rescue network. She went to BTC’s two-week-old shelter in May to help with animal care and distribution. “It was a demanding and highly rewarding month which I knew wouldn’t stop there for me,” she said.
She wanted to bring some cats back from that trip, but they didn’t have enough of a vet paper trail to clear for transport. “I left with the intent of giving them time to get full vetting and then return to bring back as many on the plane as the airline would allow,” Aufenkamp said.
Aufenkamp did return for two weeks in early October with Bell. They took multiple flights with four checked bags full of animal supplies, garnering “some raised eyebrows over the large bag of hypodermic needles we brought for vaccine injections,” Bell said.
Once they reached the shelter in an undisclosed part of central Ukraine at the end of their long journey, Aufenkamp got to see how it had grown. Even now, “construction crews work daily to build storage units for food and supplies and additional dog and cat housing,” Bell said.
“Before, it was a shelter just being built. Today it’s a fully functioning, clean, organized, safe, and healthy temporary place for the animals,” Bell said, with permanent catteries, kennels, and a play yard.
BTC specializes in extracting animals, using skills as former British armed forces, from dangerous sites or other shelters. BTC also accepted animals relinquished by their owners with the intent to eventually reunite them.
While Aufenkamp and Bell were onsite, BTC would extract nearly 100 animals at a time and often clock more than 20 hours of transport. They would also offer pop-up spay and neuter or emergency care services in conflict zones.
It was a clear international effort from the start. Volunteers came from all over the globe and multiple international organizations supported the work–like N.H.-based Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com. “When rescues collaborate, the impact is amplified over and over,” Aufenkamp said.
As BTC strives to rescue as many animals as possible and expand the facility for intake, there’s pressure to relieve the animal surplus by distributing them to partnered rescues. They also work under a time crunch to increase the room in the shelter before winter since the season will make further transport difficult.
Despite multiple roadblocks, they returned the middle of this month with eight cats on their flight and “[had] three cargo flights booked… to take the remaining cats … towards the end of the month,” Bell said. The 24 remaining cats arrived at Dulles this week, “opening up much-needed, life-saving space at the shelter,” Aufenkamp said.
The cats will be adopted out by HT. “Being located [in Fairfax County] allows us to be successful in our fundraising, fostering, and adoption of animals, no matter where they come from,” Aufenkamp said.
HT and Aufenkamp will continue to work beyond borders to rescue and support animals in need. “Helping animals also helps the people who love them most–in rescues, shelters, communities, [and] private homes,” Aufenkamp added.
Get involved at https://www.homewardtrails.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.