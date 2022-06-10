Since 1987, all-volunteer Fairfax Pets on Wheels (FPOW) has been licking loneliness by bringing companionship and improved quality of life to residents of participating nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult day health care centers throughout Fairfax County.
Pet visitation is proven to have a calming effect. Regular visits by trained volunteer/pet teams help reduce anxiety, relieve depression, lower blood pressure, encourage communication, and increase socialization. What’s more, touching animals helps chase away loneliness, depression, and withdrawal and encourages a meaningful connection to happier times.
Sponsored by the Fairfax Area Agency on Aging, FPOW is approved by the American Kennel Club as an AKC-recognized dog therapy group, and FPOW volunteers make a difference every day by sharing the unconditional love of their pets during thousands of hours of therapy visits every year.
Do You Have a Pet That Makes People Smile?
FPOW currently has a waiting list of long-term care facilities in Fairfax County that would like to be part of the program. But more volunteer/pet teams are needed to meet the demand.
If you have a lovable dog, cat, or bunny that would enjoy putting a smile on someone’s face, consider becoming an FPOW pet visitation team, and share the power of the human-animal bond with our neighbors who need it most. You’ll touch someone’s life—and change your own.
To learn more about how to become a pet visitation team—or to explore other volunteer opportunities with Fairfax Pets on Wheels—visit fpow.org or send an email to dfspetsonwheels@fairfaxcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.