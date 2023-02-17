The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is an open-admission shelter, so they take in any animals no matter their age, background, or medical history. They’ve also been taking in kids–not for admission, of course.
The shelter’s Reading Tails program opens the shelter to families and groups for a behind-the-scenes tour and the chance for kids to read to an animal of their choosing.
The kids choose to read to dogs, cats, small animals, Steve the snake, and more shelter residents. It’s the perfect bedtime story environment: lights are off, and they have a flashlight or lantern, a towel to sit on, and any book they pick.
Reading Tails transformed from a holiday event to a humane education program. When Humane Education Coordinator Katherine Zenzano joined the shelter team about four years ago, people registered for the program through a time-consuming process over email.
Zenzano loved the idea of the program and wanted to see it as a staple for the shelter. She restructured it to make registration available to everyone, increase the frequency, and consistently train the volunteers who run the program.
It’s thanks to those volunteers that the program is now offered Sundays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. throughout the year.
It’s not just a matter of showing up and gathering some flashlights. Volunteers must feed and walk the animals, so they’re not wired up but instead are ready for a story at bedtime when the kids come.
When participants arrive for a Reading Tails session, volunteers give them a comprehensive 40-minute tour of the facility and talk about the shelter’s programs, services, and how they care for the animals. The volunteers tailor the tour to each group.Then the lights are cut, and stories are shared.
“[The volunteers] have all these wonderful stories every single session that … [keep] them going and [keep] them coming back for more,” Zenzano said.
The program keeps participants coming back for more too. It’s so popular that their sessions often fill up shortly after they open online registration. All the sessions up to the end of May are already at capacity.
Zenzano and the team use the program to transform the shelter into a community hub “where [people] can come and enjoy the shelter in a way that they might not have thought that they would enjoy it,” she said.
She said that the program breaks the stereotype of sad shelters and shows the public the real work they’re doing in the community. “We take pride in taking good care of the animals and finding good homes for them,” Zenzano said.
Part of that work is through Reading Tails, which can be therapeutic for the animals involved–“these creatures that are happy to have the companionship of someone who is just sitting there calmly, vocalizing, [and] not attempting to physically interact with them,” she explained.
Zenzano has a background in training, has children of her own, and knows the power of positive presence. “Simply being there as a companion for [the animals] and reading to them is one of the best ways that we can be there and be close to them,” she said.
The reading works its magic on the kids too. Reading in front of such a non-judgmental audience is great practice.
Participants have followed up with the shelter team to say that their kids “felt comfortable reading to an animal when they normally don’t feel comfortable reading out loud,” Zenzano said. “Most of them bring a few books and some of them will have a whole stack.”
There are plenty of stories to go around each night, but the memories can last a lifetime. “It’s an experience they’ll remember for a long time, if not forever,” Zenzano said.
Read more about the program and keep an eye out for registration at http://bit.ly/3K6S65C
