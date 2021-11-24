The bond between people and their pets has never been stronger. Eighty-one percent of pet parents said the increased time together during the pandemic made their four-legged friends feel even more like family, according to the Mars Petcare “Keeping People and Pets Together” Report, which examined the relationships pet parents developed with their pets in 2021 as well as their hopes and concerns for the year ahead. It also highlights findings from the first-ever State of Pet Homelessness Index, which measured the scale of pet homelessness to help find ways to solve the problem. Learn more at BetterCitiesforPets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.