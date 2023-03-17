The signs of spring are sweeping the streets: daylight saving, dogwoods blooming, and Mount Vernon’s traditional dog festival. The sixth annual Ides of Bark dog festival will welcome people and their pups to Grist Mill Park on March 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Ombudsman Marcia Hanson originally got the idea for the dog festival. She elicited Shirley Short to help to launch it. They started the festival under previous Mount Vernon District Supervisor Gerry Hyland in spring 2015.
The Ides of Bark has always been an opportunity to highlight canine businesses, Fairfax County agencies, and local dog parks, plus “socialize with your neighbors and learn about how to be a better pet parent,” wrote Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck.
When Storck started his term in 2016, he introduced more events in Mount Vernon while carrying on the traditions. “This has become a beloved event amongst Mount Vernon residents year after year,” he said.
The event is free for anyone to attend and boasts games, food, and prizes. The Mount Vernon District’s tagline for the event is “the ultimate event for you and your four-footed friend,” and the community sure does show up.
The festival has had more than 30 vendors in past years and continues to grow. This year will include pet businesses of all varieties, from veterinarians and groomers to rescue organizations and homemade dog goodies.
Some past highlights will return this year, like the Frolick Dogs obstacle course and Fairfax County Police’s K-9 unit demonstrations. Fret not, McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance again.
Pet parents will have an opportunity to get their dog’s photo taken with the Easter bunny. There will also be cider tastings for owners, but pups can enjoy their own treat from a local food truck that caters to canines.
One of the highlights of the festival is the pet first aid and CPR demonstrations from Pet Tech. Pet Tech instructors teach attendees how to do health assessments on their dogs, and administer CPR, first aid, and even dental care.
Pet Tech holds demonstrations every 30 mins throughout the festival day. The free demonstrations cover the basics, of which Pet Tech’s full course version is $95.
Residents can also register their dogs with the Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration for just $10–payable with cash or check–and proof of a current rabies shot. Vet clinics will even be on-site to administer rabies shots.
Vendor registration is ongoing until next week, but they already have an exciting list of more than 40 vendors expected.
Regardless of the weather fluctuations this season, rain or shine, the event will go on. It has been held almost every year since it started–except for 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
“Come enjoy a day of fun, food, vendors, music, and more with your furry, four-legged friends,” Storck wrote.
Attendees can park at Grist Mill Park. There will be overflow parking at Washington Mill Elementary School with a complementary Fastran shuttle to the park (which dogs can ride too).
The event will be held at Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., in Alexandria on March 26 from 1-4 p.m.
