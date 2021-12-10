Woofs! I love this time of year with all the lights, presents, and especially the pawties. Yup! They are fun as we get to see friends and family each year and often meet new humans. Oh, my barks! It’s fun to watch our humans prepare for the holidays as there is so much to do, and we usually get a treat or two out of it.
WOOFS! I love watching the humans decorate the Christmas tree. I couldn’t believe Mom and Dad planted a tree in the living room and decorated it. Arfs, but they wouldn’t let me water it, I don’t understand why. We are allowed to hang out with them while they do all the decorating, but they were careful about leaving ornaments, yarns, garland, cords, lights, and the like unattended. Woofings, these items can cause injuries to curious pets. Be sure to hide cords, think cord covers, away from pets. Consider storing unique ornaments or decorations to prevent breakage.
Prepawlan your pawty plants with pets in mind! Paws, while holiday plants are a pawsomely great way to brighten a home, many of them are toxic, while non-toxic plants can cause gastrointestinal upset if eaten in large quantities. WOOFS! Trust me, you would not want me to have gas at a pawty. I cleared a house once. It was so embarrassing. The holiday plants which can be harmful to pets include amaryllis, azaleas, chrysanthemums, evergreens, holly, ivy, juniper, lily, and mistletoe. Woofs, poinsettias may irritate the mouth and stomach but are considered low toxicity. My humans use silk poinsettias to decorate, so there’s no risk of us getting into any harmful plant.
Barkingly, when our humans begin preparing for Christmas celebrations, they know we can be a handful unless given appropriate attention beforehand. WOOFS! Dad will take us for a long rigorous walk and playtime chasing toys, running zoomies, and laps in the backyard. Tired dogs are good dogs. It will be too cold for us to stay outside when guests arrive, so he prepares us ahead of time for playing with toys, doggie games, treats, water, and food in his studio. Don’t wait until the last minute to do this as it will not work and may cause chaos at your pawty. Knowing that Abby and I are curious dogs, Dad allows us to safely explore a bit of the new scents of the holiday by showing them to us while having control of us by our collars or a leash. We’ve gotten to sniff grocery bags, decorations, woofs, just about everything. Woofs, it has helped to somewhat settle our curiosities but must be done with adult supervision. Arf.
Paws, since Abby and I love our crates and have them decked out with Christmas trees, ceramic art, and lights, so we may enjoy our rooms while our humans enjoy their pawty. We have a few of our favorite toys with us to entertain ourselves. Samson, our meowingly purrster brother, prefers keeping to himself when humans visit. He’ll stay upstairs hiding in one of his favorite pawlaces. Our humans will pawlace a child gate blocking the stairs as a precaution to prevent any curiosity. He has pawlenty of toys, treats, and games to keep him busy.
If you pawlan to allow your pets to roam around the pawty after guests arrive, make sure you alert, or remind, the humans attending of your pets. Some humans might have allergies, and others may be afraid of dogs and cats. Barks, you may find it easier to keep pets away from the festivities. Barks.
Woofs, if you must clear the sideway or driveway of ice or snow or both, pawlease remember to use pet-friendly labeled products. Rock salt, chemicals, and some antifreeze products can be irritating and even toxic. Rock salt causes several issues with dogs. First, it irritates my paws, so I will lick it off, which allows it to be ingested and causes agitation, pawssibly vomiting.
Paws, always be prepared for a pet emergency. Know the location of the closest 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic, the holiday hours of your veterinarian or pet hospital, and store their numbers on your phone. WOOFS! Keep handy the number to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center: 888-426-4435. A consultation fee may apply.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw, www.allenpearsonsphotography.com.
