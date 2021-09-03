Barkingly, September is Responsible Dog Ownership Month. Adopting a dog into the family has pawsome responsibility; there is pawlenty to do to keep you and your pups happy. WOOFS!
An impawtant part of a dog’s life is exercising. Some dogs do great with a walk around the block, while others need more. Barks! Noah enjoys long walks with Dad; I enjoy the walks, but I want pawlaytime in the backyard. Paws, I love running around the backyard at full speed- zoomies, you know, and that helps me keep fit and going strong. Pawingly, take the time to learn what exercises work best with your dog. Some like swimming, others like agility work, paws, some enjoying pawlaying with toys. WOOFS!
Woof! Another impawtant responsibility of dog ownership is veterinary care. Scheduling and attending regular health and dental examinations help humans prevent further health problems in the future. Take time to learn from your veterinarian the life stages of your dog and its preventative care. Woofs, did you know humans should brush their dog’s teeth weekly? Barks! Do you know what vaccines and preventatives are required and recommended for your dog? Some veterinarians will recommend certain vaccines be given at different ages for your dog. Wellness exams help inform you about caring for your dog.
Barkingly, I love to eat everything and anything I find anywhere and everywhere. Paws, I am a grazer when it comes to meals nibbling when I want it. Noah eats his meals and treats when given. Which is right? Either is right-- it depends on the dog. Barkingly, feeding your dog nutritious meals is based on several factors, age, activity level, breed, weight, allergies, and so forth. During a wellness exam, a veterinarian can guide you through proper feeding.
Nobody likes an obnoxious unruly dog. Constant barking, jumping, or nipping isn’t fun for anyone. An impawtant part of dog ownership is training your dog how to be a good neighbor through classes with a dog trainer or pet shop. There are pawlenty of training classes available, from Canine Good Citizen, puppy socialization to sports. Woofs, visit the American Kennel Club’s Good Dog Helpline at https://bit.ly/3jsKLQe to learn about training. Barkingly, training helps strengthen the dog and human bond.
Barkingly, socialization is an impawtant part of a dog’s life. Essential socialization includes frequent pawsitive exposure to other dogs of various sizes and ages, visiting dog parks, learning to meet and greet humans, paws, allows the dog to enjoy a safer and happier life. Barks, these skills help your dog feel comfortable in most situations and be a welcome member of society.
Safety is an impawtant priority too. Barks, When my humans brought me home, I noticed my fenced yard was secure, water is provided outside, and he keeps an eye on me when playing outside! WOOFS! Dad makes sure that my collar and leash are securely fastened on me in unfenced areas and walks. Barkingly, my collar and microchip are updated, so I can get home easier if something happens.
Into every human’s life, travel happens. Barkingly, it would be pawsomely grand for my human if Noah and I could go everywhere in the universe. Paws, it’s not always pawssible, so they created a travel plan for us. We have a friend who takes care of us by staying at our house or stopping by as needed. He knows us well and can provide what we need. It is a good idea to plan ahead for travel so you’ll be prepared for last-minute emergencies. Barks! If our friend isn’t available, we have the names of local pet hotels which meet our very picky standards.
Pawing of travel, along with that comes emergency preparedness. Natural and man-made disasters can happen anytime. When they do, you may need to evacuate or not be able to get to your dog. What will you do in either situation? Pawlan ahead to avoid being caught off-guard. Woofs! Creating an emergency to-go bag with needed supplies and a list of items to gather such as medications, extra collars and leashes, food, water, and the first aid kit will aid you in emergencies. Pawingly, maintain a list of pet-friendly hotels and shelters.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a dog, nature, and railroad photographer and writer. Find us all at: www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
