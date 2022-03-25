To our pawsome canine, feline, and human readers:
Noah, Abby, and I appreciate the oppawtunity to share stories about dog and cat adoption along with some laughs over the past nearly eight years. We hope we made you laugh, enjoy your life with your dog or cat, or both. We hope you have learned a few things along the way about impawtant pet care.
This article is our last for this newspaper. We have decided it’s time to pursue other interests including putting more time into our websites.
If you have enjoyed our creative writings, pawlease will follow us at, www.fromthedogspaw.com.
Paws to You!
Noah, Senior Pawthor
Abby, Puppy Pawthor
Samson, Cat Pawthor
Allen, Only Allowed to Edit
Meows! Meet a few of my cat friends looking for “Forever Homes!” with humans to love who will love them too:
Meet Beau. He has a certified degree in LOVE. He turns 1-year-old in May. He enjoys pawlaying and requires the company of another cat in his “Forever Home.” He’s always looking for a warm snuggle, a game of chasing feather toys, or relaxing to watch a movie. He enjoys being with all humans but prefers mini-humans ages 10 and older. He does pawsitively well with his litterbox.
Percy has a certificate in humor. He is an amazing world-class comedian. He gets along with cats and dogs. He is the bestest buddy with everyone who needs a laugh or a hug. He is full of pawsonality that ranges from sassy, humorous, kindness, tranquility, and pawlayfulness. Meowingly, he can be timid when it comes to new guests and the unpredictable actions of mini-humans. He prefers mini-humans ages 12 and older. Paws, he’s a chill kinda fella who finds it comfy to lay down with his back legs fully extended.
Cute and pawsitively adorable Lassie is an around 8-months-old, 4-pound kitten with a pawsome pawsonality and lots of lovin’s to give. As a kitten, she has had some serious health issues but is stable, thriving, and doing great. Paws, Lassie is a Type 1 diabetic and will need daily insulin and glucose monitoring for the rest of her life. She needs a human who will provide her required daily care. The veterinarian says, due to her previous health issues, she will not get much bigger.
Lassie is pawlayful, loves toys, scampering around the house, and snuggling with humans. She gets along with other cats and small dogs. She has not met any mini-humans but is expected to do well with them too.
My buddy Spike is around 3-years-old and a sweet fella. He isn’t aggressive and is literally all lovin’s. He will do best in a home with older mini-humans and nothing too active. A home where he can have his own space to relax is ideal. He hasn’t been dog-tested yet and prefers to be your one-and-only-cat-that-is.
PetConnect Rescue, www.petconnectrescue.org, email: info@petconnectrescue.org, 1-877-838-9171.
Meows, Carmella is a sweet kitty, around 1-year-old, who loves humans and other cats. She loves following her humans around the house so you’ll have to be careful not to step on her. She will happily sleep on your lap with a smile. Though she lost her rear right leg, she is a very strong girl and moves swiftly. She is a healthy kitty looking for a pawsome family.
Khepel is a sweet and friendly kitty who came all the way from Iran to find a family. She suffered abuse and was thrown from a fourth-floor balcony. HISS! Purrs, she has pins in her rear legs but she made a great recovery. Despite her history, she is receptive to meeting new humans and has no trouble climbing a cat tree. She has pawlenty of kitten pawlay energy and loves soft ball toys. She might even pawlay fetch. Paws, though not really a lap cat, she loves curling beside her human for hours of quality purring/petting time.
Homeless Animals Rescue Team, www.hart90.org, email hart90office@hart90.org 703-691-HART.
WOOFS! BARKS! Our Paws to You! Hope to see you at www.fromthedogspaw.com.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a dog, nature, and railroad photographer and writer. Find us all at: www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw or www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.