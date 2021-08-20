MEOWS! Once again, I am stealing the computer away from Noah and Abby to write this week’s article. As I pawed and meowed last week, I am celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day, which was August 17, bringing attention to the many pawsome traits about black cats and my friends who need adopting! You can read the article at http://www.fromthedogspaw.com/p/published-articles.html.
This week, I am pawing about a few black cat friends from local rescues who are searching for their “Forever Homes” with humans to love who will love them too. Pawlease remember, black cats are just like any other cat with their own special pawsonality and pawsome traits. They are not witches, warlocks, goblins, or harbingers of evil. MEOWS!
My friend Rose, around 1-year-old, is not friendly with other cats. Her experience with dogs and mini-humans is unknown. She is a petite, sleek, darling black cat who loves rubbing against her human’s legs asking for attention and pets. She warmed up to her foster quickly and was soon cuddling and sleeping on the couch. She loves relaxing on high places once she’s pawed her toys in order. Rose needs a family who will take time to play with her every day. She prefers to be your one-and-only-cat-that-is.
Homeless Animals Rescue Team, www.hart90.org, 703-691-HART, hart90office@hart90.org.
Purringly, My 3-year-old buddy Exodus is a shy guy who will buddy up with any kitty and loves all things cat! He has met dogs but hasn’t spent much time with them. He may do well with a passive dog.
Margie is a shy but very sweet girl. She was found with her siblings. Black kitties are often overlooked because they seem invisible in a group. Paws, give Margie a chance and she will be your best friend for life.
My friend Cary Grant is a handsome, charming, and debonair kind of guy. He has small white patches of fur on his chest- he’s proud of his handsome self. He’ll cuddle with you and reward you with relaxing purrs! His favorite pawlaytime activities are pawlaying with cardboard boxes and toy nice. Napping is impawtant too- especially after pawlaytime. He gets along with other cats.
Operation Paws for Homes, www.ophrescue.org, adopt@ophrescue.org
Meowingly, my friend Paisley is an affectionate and friendly 1-year- old who is pawsomely social, great with dogs, cats, and humans. She loves greeting her humans upon their return home, cuddling in your arms, and being petted. She doesn’t enjoy being carried but lets you. She prefers sitting next to you instead of on your lap. She loves being near and interacting with her humans.
Meows, Lucky Ricky, is a cheerfully playful boy who loves chatting with you. He has a gentle heart and kind eyes. He loves to snuggle with his sister Lucy and hopes to be adopted with one of his siblings.
MEOWS! Purringly, these two sweet bonded brothers are looking to enjoy the good life of a “Forever Home” together. Willie (black and white) is charming, loves laying in the sun having his belly rubbed. He’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly with the help of his brother Minx (black). Minx loves being close to his humans for head scratches. He doesn’t stop purring and is brave enough to hang out with his foster’s dog! The brothers may be around 6-years-old but are still playful and full of lovin’s.
PetConnect Rescue, www.petconnectrescue.org, 1-877-838-9171, info@petconnectrescue.org.
MEOWS! Paws, pawlease met Willow. She is a gorgeous girl with a full face and captivating eyes. She has a pawsomely mellow demeanor and is good with other kittens or she can be your one-and-only-cat-that-is. Unknown with dogs.
Purrs, Gilly is a sweet, quiet, little girl with the most amazing big green eyes. She is quiet and usually off by herself. She has free roam of the rescue center but is content hanging out in the cat tree or laying by the bay window. She enjoys sitting next to her human absorbing all the lovin’s she can get. Purrs! Unknown with dogs.
Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P), www.a3padvocates.org, (571) 408-0381, a3p.petlovers@gmail.com.
