WOOFS! It’s August and as I read my magazines and newspapers, a common topic, it seems, is to remind dog parents about the dangers of summers heat. Paws, it’s a great reminder as it’s easy to get wrapped up in the fun activities forgetting to take extra care of your dog.
Paws, an impawtant part of having a pawsome dog in your life is to know your dog. Understand how it reacts to the heat, know how much hot weather it can take and how long it can be outside. Noah cannot be outside for very long, but he has learned a trick to get Dad’s attention when he wants to go inside.
Barkingly, I often get into the moment enjoying my human outside or just playing to my heart’s delight. As a young puppy, I don’t always know when to quit, so Dad has to pay attention to helping me not overdo it. Barks, learn the signs of heat exhaustion so if your dog begins to look like it’s not well, you can cool them down before deadly heatstroke happens. These signs include excessive panting, thick ropy drool, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of coordination. Should these signs appear, take the dog inside and begin cooling actions to prevent progression to heatstroke, which can cause bloody diarrhea, collapse, seizure, and death. The cooling actions are: provide small sips of water not forcing to drink; use a rectal glass or digital thermometer to check temperature noting it every 60 seconds to ensure it is cooling; keep the dog comfortable in a cool spot, contact your veterinarian with any concerns.
Paws, in the summer months, we change our walking schedule going out earlier in the morning or later evening. The cooler temperatures of the morning or evening are more enjoyable and less risk of heat exhaustion. Paws, before you head out on a walk, put your hand on the pavement making sure it’s not too hot for your dog’s paw pads. Woofs!
BARKS! Noah and I pawsitively love going for car rides. We roll the windows down enough to sniff the scents coming our way and sit back to enjoy the adventure. Dad will roll the front windows down and open the moon roof. Barkingly, he will turn the air conditioning on “high” and turn all the vents toward us to help cool. It works well. Paws, there becomes a time of day when the weather is too hot for us to go for a ride safely. Usually, it’s too hot for us around mid-day to early evening, so we relax at home in our air-conditioned dog houses. Woofs! Paws, never ever leave your dog inside a car during the summer. Even with the windows rolled down, the inside of the vehicle gets much hotter than outside.
WOOFs! Whatever the weather, we pawsitively love being outside in the backyard, sniffing and playing and running. Dad knows our love for being outside, so he has prepared places for us to get away from the direct sun. Bark, a humongous bush in the corner of our yard, is an excellent pawlace. If a bush or tree isn’t available, you can create shade using a cooling pad, small tent, canvas canopy, or beach umbrella.
An embarrassing moment in the history of being my human’s dog was when he became concerned that we’d get too hot outside and wanted to offer means to cooling off. So, he pawchased a kiddie pool, filled it with water, got into his bathing suit, got into the pool, and tried coaxing us in with him. Arf! Nope. Wasn’t happening. Using a kiddie pool helps cool off your dog but invite to get in slowly, not all at once. If your dog is already overheated, a quick jump into the pool could worsen the situation. Woofs, a lawn sprinkler is another way to cool off, but if I see Dad in his swim trunks… arf.
BARKS! If it is too hot for you outside, it is too hot for your dog. Some days are best spent inside relaxing listening to some great music or watching movies with the bestest treats and freshest water.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer.
