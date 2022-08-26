Umbro is really one lucky guy....while his missing ears look a bit scary, this was actually the best solution to save him!
You see, Umbro was brought to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter after a kind individual noticed the rough state of his ears after he was seen hanging around their home. After he was trapped and brought to the shelter, veterinarians said that the spots all over Umbro’s ears were in fact cancer. The best solution was the amputate the ears entirely to remove the affected tissue so that it would not continue to spread. While he was undergoing surgery, he also received a teeth cleaning which Friends provided. If Umbro was left without treatment for a longer period of time, the cancer could have spread even further, which might not have been as easily treatable.
Friends is so glad that we could help out this sweet, gentle boy. Umbro was adopted not long after being made available at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.
Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraising partner of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Friends funds programs that allow each pet coming through the Fairfax County Animal Shelters’ doors to receive the best possible care. Friends funds vital programs such as emergency medical care, dental maintenance and care, parasite prevention, and more for pets at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. For over 15 years, Friends has been able to help pets like Umbro receive lifesaving care and go on to live healthy, happy lives.
Ready to support our work? Visit us online at ffcas.org to learn more about getting involved, and register for our upcoming golf tournament, Putting for Pets! bit.ly/puttingforpets2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.