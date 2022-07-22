Doug arrived at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter in rough shape – he had severely broken his right leg at some point while stray, and it was evident he’d need emergency medical care to ease his pain.
After receiving a medical evaluation, we learned that amputating the injured leg would be the best course of action. Luckily, Doug’s recovery was smooth as he learned to hop, climb stairs, and use his litter box with no issues getting around. In fact, he’s a model “tripawd” bunny – such a happy-go-lucky and affectionate guy despite everything he has been through.
Friends is happy to report that Doug was adopted shortly after recovering in foster by an experienced rabbit owner who fell in love with this little guy’s backstory. He will live out his days with his new name “Peter Cottontail” and with a bunny sibling named BunBun.
Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraising partner of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Friends funds programs that allow each pet coming through the Fairfax County Animal Shelters’ doors to receive the best possible care. Friends funds vital programs such as emergency medical care, dental maintenance and care, parasite prevention, and more for pets at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. For more than 15 years, Friends has been able to help pets like Doug receive lifesaving care and go on to live healthy, happy lives. Visit us online to learn more about the important work we do at www.ffcas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.