Urinary blockages are a very serious medical emergency that can be fatal if left untreated. Taz found himself in this serious predicament when he was brought to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter totally blocked, creating a dire emergency. The only option to relieve Taz of this blockage was to perform surgery to remove the urinary stones.
Friends funded Taz’s surgery to unblock his urinary track and remove the stones causing his condition. Because cat urine is highly acidic, it predisposes them to getting urinary stones due to the build up of minerals, forming stones over time. These stones not only cause a great deal of irritation, they can cause blockages as it did with Taz. While Taz will need to be on a special urinary diet for the rest of his life, it is a small change to make to prevent this from happening again. Taz found just the right place to call home after his recovery, which might not have been the outcome had he not received the right care.
Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraising partner of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. Friends funds programs that allow each pet coming through the Fairfax County Animal Shelters’ doors to receive the best possible care. Friends funds vital programs such as emergency medical care, dental maintenance and care, parasite prevention, and more for pets at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. For over 15 years, Friends has been able to help pets like Taz receive lifesaving care and go on to live healthy, happy lives.
Ready to support our work? Visit us online to learn more about getting involved, and register for our upcoming golf tournament, Putting for Pets! bit.ly/puttingforpets2022
