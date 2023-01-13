TISSIA – FIV Positive
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Tissaia (or Tissy) is a total sweetheart. She always meets you at the door with a meow, and wants to be with her people. She will greet you with some chatter and rub against your legs. She loves to be pet & scratched.
Tissy enjoys hanging out with you and will curl up in your lap while watching TV. She is a calm, gentle cat that will play and cuddle with you. While she enjoys being with her people, she is also okay with some alone time. She gets along well with other cats.
Tissy will be the perfect companion for any family!
The FIV virus is not a reason not to adopt! It is not transmissible to people or to non-cat species and is not a death sentence. It simply reduces a cat's immune system as the cat ages, which can leave the cat more vulnerable to other feline infections later in life. Cats who are FIV+ live long, happy lives!
Rex & Roo
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Rex and Roo are brothers who are looking for a home together. They love to play and wrestle, and to snuggle in bed with their people. They have lived with cats, cat-friendly dogs and children, and do very well with all.
Rex, the more outgoing bro, is the leader and Roo follows him everywhere. They are constantly making their foster family laugh with their playful antics and sweet, gentle dispositions.
Rex and Roo came to FFGW a few years ago and were adopted by a wonderful family where they were very happy. Sadly, their family was transferred overseas and concerns about approvals to move in and out of various countries with cats resulted in the boys being returned to FFGW.
Since Rex and Roo have been back in a FFGW foster home, they have settled in and shown us their sweet nature. Rex will fairly immediately engage with new people and Roo is the sweetest, softest snuggle-bunny once he gets to know you. We are sad that these darlings lost their family, and are so hoping to find a wonderful new family for them to join. They will not disappoint!
Lulu
Breed: DSH Gray tabby
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Lulu was found pregnant and alone living in the woods in Winchester. After she cared for her babies, a nice neighbor had her spayed and let her live in her garage. Lulu is now in a foster home enjoying the benefits of relaxing in her own space. Lulu is very affectionate and seeks attention with head butts or wrapping herself around legs. She will hang out with you while getting pets and kneading a blanket but she is also an independent, curious girl with stuff to do. She likes to look out the window and chatter at birds, catch the creepy bugs hiding in the basement corners, check out what the humans are eating and jump on cat toys and kick them with her feet. She is also very playful and loves to chase toys on strings. She is very friendly towards new people but would do best in a home with older children so she can relax and do her own thing.
Eva
Breed: DSH Gray and white tabby
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Eva is a gentle and sweet girl who had been in a loving home but with a family that needed to surrender her due to a family emergency. She enjoys hanging in the cat tree and rubbing her head up against your hand. Then she has bursts of energy and will chase a rope or feather toy! She would love a quiet home and will be a very loyal companion. Come meet her today!!
