Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART), a local nonprofit, made the seven-hour drive down to Southwest Virginia to pick up animals. Not one, not two, but 30 dogs and cats.
“We did pretty much clear out the whole shelter. We took all the animals that were available to take,” said Cynthia Voccia, HART volunteer and Board of Directors member.
The rescue group, founded out of Fairfax Station in 1990, has an impact in the DMV area and beyond. This rescue operation a few weeks ago is a testament to the nonprofit’s wide reach.
A HART volunteer transported the 19 dogs and 11 cats from a rural southwest Virginia shelter to Northern Virginia. The volunteer made stops at other shelters along the way.
Most of the animals in the transport were placed in foster homes. The only animals left in the rural shelter were ones that the shelter staff had just received and were still on the stray hold, in case they had an owner looking for them.
This past rescue is just one example of something HART’s team of volunteers does every week. “There’s a never-ending supply of animals in need,” Voccia said.
Voccia has seen it all. She started volunteering with HART 13 years ago and has been on their board for about five years.
“When you’re in the rescue world, you receive pleas from so many different shelters in all different states and you have to stay focused on what you can do,” she said.
Coordinating rescues with that southwest Virginia shelter is something they can do and have been doing weekly since they connected with the shelter about three years ago.
“[The shelter staff] try so hard to get these animals to safety,” Voccia said. Being in a rural area means limited access to and variety of resources available in the community.
No other rescues work with the rural shelter and there isn’t much of a local population to adopt the animals. “Not everyone has access to the same services that we have,” Voccia said.
“When you live in a populated area that’s fairly wealthy, like Northern Virginia, you have access to so many things, … whatever your animal needs. In these rural areas, … there just aren’t options. Even if someone can afford to have a specialized surgery or take care of their pet, they may have to drive for hours to find a place to go to,” she said.
HART raised about $2,000 in donations within two weeks of the rescue, which helps with the standard expenses. The animals they rescue often have nothing, so they need vaccines, treatments, and sometimes even names.
“There’s so much hardship. That’s why a lot of animals end up in shelters through no fault of their own. These animals are amazing, and they do know when they’ve been rescued,” Voccia said.
One of the dogs on the transport was a Beagle named Theo. Theo looked to be in shape and got the standard course of shots and treatments, but his foster mom noticed something wrong with his leg.
A vet determined that Theo would need expensive surgery on his leg. The HART team made sure he got it, and it was done early this month with recovery following.
Theo’s case highlights the kind of unexpected medical care the animals need once HART receives them. “If they just stayed in the shelter, you never know what would’ve happened to them or how much longer they would’ve suffered,” Voccia said.
If it weren’t for Theo’s foster mom, his health could have severely declined. “Foster homes make the difference, and they are the real heroes of the rescue world,” Voccia said.
“We do what we need to do to give them every chance at life and … a great life in a forever home,” Voccia said. Theo got his chance at a forever home–he was recently adopted, and some of the animals from the transport are waiting for the same.
Those interested in adopting can check out the available animals, and their profiles, and submit an application online at https://hart90.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.