WOOFS! If you have a dog in your home, every day is, or should be, dog appreciation day. Abby and I know that dogs are the pawsitively bestest pets humans can have in their homes. (HISS! HISS! Uh, guys, cats rule, you know). Oh, sorry, Samson, cats are great too, but this is Dog Appreciation Day, WOOFS!
Barks, our human, learned the greatness of having a dog in the home many years ago when his father adopted a German Shepherd. He learned the responsibilities of taking care of something else besides himself. He had to walk the dog, play in the backyard to provide needed exercise, feed twice a day, provide water, and pay attention to the dog for any pawssible health issues needing attention. From that, he learned about the love and confidence a dog can provide young mini-humans. Barkingly, it taught him life responsibilities too.
Barkingly, a great way to celebrate Dog Appreciation Day is to adopt a dog from a local rescue or shelter. There are pawlenty of dogs looking for humans to love who will love them too. Sadly, some humans think dogs at rescues or shelters are bad or mean dogs. That’s not true. Many of these dogs found themselves homeless through no fault of their own. Paws, a few reasons are their humans moved and couldn’t take them, their human goes into the hospital or passes away, or a baby is added to the family and can’t take care of them. Sometimes a dog gets lost, and its humans don’t come looking for them. Abby and I are rescued dogs, and we’re pawretty pawfect if you ask us. Woofly, there are breed-specific rescues too. Paws, you might find the mostest pawsomest dog ever. Barks!
Paws, as rescued dogs, we know there are pawlenty of humans who pawsitively love dogs but cannot adopt. Sometimes it’s time or financial constraints or living situations. Paws, whatever the reasons, there are pawlenty of ways for humans to appreciate dogs and get their needed dog fix. Local dog rescues or shelters always need volunteers to help in many aspects of caring for the dogs they’ve rescued. Woofs, short on time? Donating financially is a pawsome way to appreciate dogs. Many rescues operate solely on humans contributing financially and supplies.
Another impawtant way to celebrate Dog Appreciation Day is by having a safety check of your home to make sure it is safe for your dog and your family. Ensure the family knows what to do should there be an emergency; who will ensure the dog is removed from the house? Barks?
For Dog Appreciation Day, I think our humans should provide Abby and me a memorable day out. We can go to our favorite hiking trails and sniff all the new peemail that came along since our last visit. Dad will bring along our favorite bestest dog treats and pawlenty of water, and we’ll spend the day exploring. After hiking, we’ll go home, where Dad will fix us a delicious meal of the bestest food he can provide for the bestest dogs ever while we watch a dog adventure movie from our fluffy pillows and bankies. It will be a day of being spoiled, more than usual. Woofs!
Pawlease meet a few friends needing “Forever Homes”:
Banjo, a 3-year-old Black Labrador Retriever, needs a home with a physical fence. He will have a training addendum attached to his adoption. He loves pawlaying, chasing sticks in the water, and hanging out with his humans. He has pawlenty of energy, needing walks or pawlaytime daily.
Mickey, a 2-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever, needs a home with a physical fence. She must be your one-and-only-dog-that-is while she practices socialization with other dogs and recovers from knee surgery. She loves cuddling, is pretty mellow, intelligent, learns quickly, knows basic commands, and has a great disposition. House- and crate-trained.
Murphy, a 4-year-old Chocolate Labrador Retriever, needs a home with a physical fence. He needs an experienced adopter. Youthful energy, house- and crate-trained. He enjoys walks, car rides, naps, going for walks, and being petted.
Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P., Inc. www.lab-rescue.org, (301) 299-6756, email info@lab-rescue.org.
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer. Find us all atwww.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw or www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
