Autism is a complex, lifelong developmental disability that typically appears during early childhood and can impact an individual’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. While there is currently no known single cause of autism, early diagnosis and intervention help a person receive the support and services that they need, which can lead to a quality life filled with opportunity. One such intervention is an autism service dog. Service dogs for children on the Autism spectrum act as constant companions that help improve social interactions and relationships, expand verbal and nonverbal communication, teach life skills, increase interest in activities and decrease stress within the family.
Sam was diagnosed with autism as a very young child. His challenges included self-injurious behavior (head banging), hand flapping, extreme anxiety, elopement, difficulty with any transitions, and lack of social skills. These challenges meant that Sam, and his family, were limited in every way, from learning to enjoyable outings or running basic errands. Getting through the day without meltdowns was next to impossible.
When Sam was 8 years old, he was matched with a black Labrador retriever named Forest. Forest was trained by Service Dogs of Virginia, fully accredited by Assistance Dogs International and based in Charlottesville.
Sam’s first big breakthrough with Forest was a few months later on Halloween. His mother had always wanted her three boys to participate in Halloween on the Lawn at the University of Virginia, but she never attempted it because she knew Sam would be overstimulated and her other two boys would be so disappointed to have to leave. With Forest at the ready, off to UVA they went. After about 15 minutes, the novelty of getting candy wore off for Sam, but he was happy to sit under a tree with Forest while his brothers continued trick or treating. With Forest right next to him, Sam remained calm and patient, and his brothers were able to have a wonderful, memorable evening.
Annual physicals for Sam were anxiety and self-injurious behavior-producing events. With Forest, it was the first time a whole check-up was done without major anxiety. When the doctor started to examine Sam, Forest sat right up next to Sam to watch every move. When Sam whined a little about opening his mouth, Forest did “lap” completely unprompted. Sam’s doctor was beyond impressed at how calm Sam was throughout the appointment. Sam’s mother shared, “what an incredible gift it is to not have to leave a doctor appointment completely exhausted, frustrated, and sad.”
Over time with Forest as his partner, Sam’s ability to manage transitions, sleep through the night with Forest beside him, and focus on schoolwork have all improved. Forest helps Sam keep his anxiety under control by performing cues like “hug” for deep pressure across Sam’s body, and “lap” with Forest’s head in Sam’s lap for a distraction. Forest also can give Sam a gentle nose bump on the leg to interrupt repetitive behaviors like hand flapping, which can get in the way of doing schoolwork or an important task. When the pandemic arrived, it was Forest who helped Sam with the transition to online learning, a challenge for any student, but especially for Sam.
Another benefit for Sam is playing with and caring for Forest. Throwing a ball increases Sam’s strength and coordination. Feeding Forest, giving him water and treats, teaches Sam responsibility, and encourages empathy. This remarkable canine/human partnership allows Sam to experience the world in a less overwhelming way, which opens doors to living as fully as possible.
Autism dogs, opening doors for the world to enter
- Courtesy of Service Dogs of Virginia
