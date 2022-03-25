ABBA
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Abba may not be a "Dancing Queen," but she's always on the move! She adores everyone. When Abba arrived to FFGW after a 6 hour ride in a crate from the shelter we rescued her and 10 others, she crawled right in her foster moms lap and started purring. This darling girl is great with kids, other cats and anyone who wants to shower her with love.
BOOTS
Breed: DSH
Age: 9 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Boots is a beauty and polydactyl cat.This doll is loving and sweet, ready to be held or snuggled and treated like the sweet lady she is and with all those extra toes she can wrap you up with warm hugs.
JETHRO
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Jethro is a brown tabby with an irresistible white belly and paws. He may have FELV, but that's nothing that stops this boy from loving on everyone and asking for attention.
Jethro has been fully examined by our partner vets and is in great health. He has no other issues or symptoms other than a box to check that he has FELV. Please consider meeting and bringing this big lovable tabby home. Jethro must be adopted to a home with other cats. He adores having friends to run and play with.
LUKE
Breed: DSH
Age: 1.5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Luke, which means light giving, is a sweet, loving soul who is ready to light up your life. He will immediately make himself at home and be your instant companion. His hobbies include biscuit making, purring, belly rubs, deep conversations, and cozying up against you. We rescued this handsome boy after his family moved and left him behind. Luke is super friendly and can't wait to be part of a loving home.
RACHAEL
Breed: DLH
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Rachael is a stunning, playful, active young gal who loves mealtime and is quite chatty while she waits for her food to arrive. She absolutely loves to run and chase with any cat who is willing. Put a cat tree in front of a window and Rachael is a happy little girl. She came to us scared and skinny, but has made a lot of progress in her foster home. Rachael would thrive with a patient family who will give her all the time she needs to adjust. Because Rachael loves other cats, she needs to go into a home that already has a cat or be adopted with someone else.
VALENCIA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Valencia is a calico beauty. She has a tremendous purr that starts the moment she sees you. While she prefers to be approached where she can see the top of your head, once you start scratching her chin, she will warm up to you right away. She enjoys Temptations treats, making a cameo appearance in Zoom calls, and keeping her throne toasty. Valencia loves children and adores being with you in whatever you're doing. Don't miss out on her!
