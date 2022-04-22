MICKEY
Breed: DMH
Age:2 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Mickey is a tabby and white medium hair darling. This fella was dumped at a Dollar Store in hopes of someone finding him. He was picked up right away and taken to a local shelter. Once FFGW found out he needed a home, we were happy to have him come our way. You don't want to miss out on this fluffy loving boy!
AZURA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Are you looking for a gentle, loving young kitty? Azura is a petite little girl who enjoys playing with fishing pole toys, and LOVES her scratcher. Azura adores the window perch on a warm day chillin’ in the sun. She is very excited to see squirrels on the fence, and birds flying by. She adjusted immediately to her foster family and would do well in almost any home.
STELLA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Stella is a darling gal who loves everyone around her. She gives big purrs and loving head butts. She came to FFGW with 11 other cats from a rural shelter that needed help. She’s ready for a new start in a comfy home. Her brother Smokey is her best bud and they would love to get adopted together.
VALENCIA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Valencia is a calico beauty. She has a tremendous purr that starts the moment she sees you. While she prefers to be approached where she can see the top of your head, once you start scratching her chin she will warm up to you right away. She enjoys Temptations, making a cameo appearance in Zoom calls, and keeping her throne toasty. Valencia loves children and adores being with you in whatever you're doing. This stunning beauty has it all!
BUBBLE
Breed: DSH
Age: 10 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Bubble is a spunky little dude! And as you can see from his pictures, he has personality to spare. He loves nothing more than playing with wand toys, talking about his day, and lounging next to you in bed. He will let you know when he needs more or less attention and loves chin scratches and will always (very helpfully!) remind you when it's mealtime. He loves to talk and will chat back and forth with you while you prepare his food. Bubble is looking for a home with another cat who is keen to wrestle around with him and help him burn some energy.
CHAPLIN
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Chaplin has the cutest markings, hence his perfect name. This friendly little guy loves everyone. Chaplin would love a home where he can get lots of attention and love. He adores other cats and loves to touch noses with everyone he meets. Chaplin reaches out for you when you walk by his cage. He's making sure you know he's ready for a home of his own, ASAP!
