FEATHER
Breed: DLH
Age: 2 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Feather is as light and soft as a feather can be. Little Feather was rescued after being left at a rural shelter when no one wanted her. This girl had been on her own for a while and ready for some TLC. Her true calico colors are waiting to blossom! Feather needs a home of her own to grow. Feather is laid-back and very cuddly when she gets comfortable with you
INDIA
Breed: DLH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female Spayed
India is a gorgeous, gentle young lady with a tiny meow and a fluffy tail. She will meow when she wants you to pet her and LOVES being brushed. She also enjoys playing with a wand toy and especially likes having a tall cat tree with a cubby in front of a window. She would enjoy a quieter home and has gotten along well with other laid-back dogs and cats.
DAVEY
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Davey is affectionate, energetic, and goofy. He wants to be cuddled up right next to you on the couch, and he has tons of kitten energy. He's incredibly easygoing and tolerant, but won't hesitate to let you know when he wants you to play. Davey is looking for a loving home with his buddy Pippa. He will come and plop on your lap and ask for belly rubs. Reach out and let us know if you want to meet this handsome boy and his friend!
PORSCHE
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Have you been in the market for a luxury Porsche? If so, this low mileage, low maintenance girl might be for you! Rub her hood and she’ll reward you with the quiet purr of her well-tuned engine. She goes from 0 to 60 in no time chasing a toy – or at the sound of a can opening or treat bag crackling. She’d love a garage that has plenty of windows so she can park and watch everything going on outside. Is Porsche’s key the one to your heart?
CALLIE
Breed: DSH
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Callie enjoys being picked up and carried and will reciprocate affection with her rumbling purrs. Her favorite past time includes sunning herself in a window perch and tossing around her toy mice. She is looking for a home with her brother Ying to spend her days lounging and playing.
YING
Breed: DSH
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Ying is a handsome tuxedo boy who is super outgoing and will flop on his side for a welcome belly rub. Snuggling in your lap is one of his favorite places to be. When he’s not lounging, he has fun chasing lasers and feather toys. Ying and his sister Callie would love a home of their own to settle in together.
