Sterling, VA (20165)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.