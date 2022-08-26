MAX
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Max is a very curious playful kitten. He is very interested in cat wands and tunnels. He tries to drag the cat wand into the tunnel to combine the fun of his favorite things. He is very active and loves playing with his sister TukTuk. He is easy going and likes to check out all new people he meets.
MANNY
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Manny is a big guy with a big Purr-sonality! He LOVES cat nip toys and belly rubs. He likes to lay near you so you can easily pet him and he can gaze at you. Manny adapts quickly to new surroundings and is ready to fit right into a loving home.
LUKE
Breed: DSH
Age: 1.5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Luke, which means light giving, is a sweet, loving soul who is ready to light up your life. He will immediately make himself at home and be your instant companion. His hobbies include biscuit making, purring, belly rubs, deep conversations, and cozying up against you. We rescued this handsome boy after his family moved and left him behind. Luke is super friendly and can't wait to be part of a loving home.
FIONA
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Fiona and her siblings were left behind in a home when the people moved away. She and her brothers and sisters are settling in well and enjoy the company of other cats. Fiona’s favorite past time is bird watching and hanging out on the couch by your side.
EVA
Breed: DSH
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Eva is a gentle and sweet girl who had been in a loving home but with a family that needed to surrender her due to a family emergency. She enjoys hanging in the cat tree and rubbing her head up against your hand. Then she has bursts of energy and will chase a rope or feather toy. She would love a quieter home.
KELSEY
Breed: DSH
Age: 14 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Kelsey is a purring machine. She loves to be pet and to sit next to someone who's doing a quiet task like reading. If she feels like you haven't done enough petting, she will gently swipe at your hand with a closed paw to let you know that she wants more loving. She is very social with people and will become your best friend if you feed her Temptations Rockin' Lobster treats. She looks like she could even be part Abyssinian.
