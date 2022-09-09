APHRODITE
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Aphrodite is a stunning mix of calico and tortie colors. She's sweet, easy going and adores having her head and chin scratched and rubbed. This girl adores people, laps and time with everyone. You don't want to miss out on this beautiful girl with the greenest eyes you will ever see!
MITZI
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Darling Mitzi has quite the story to tell. She was found taking care of herself when a family moved away and she was left behind. Mitzi had a litter of darling babies that needed her care and love. She made sure they were kept safe until FFGW could get her inside and safe. She is truly sweet and will put her trust in you if you give her a few days to settle in. Mitzi enjoys the company of other cats and has no issues with dogs either.
LUKE
Breed: DSH
Age: 1.5 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Luke, which means light giving, is a sweet, loving soul who is ready to light up your life. He will immediately make himself at home and be your instant companion. His hobbies include biscuit making, purring, belly rubs, deep conversations, and cozying up against you. We rescued this handsome boy after his family moved and left him behind. Luke is super friendly and can't wait to be part of a loving home.
FIONA
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Fiona and her siblings were left behind in a home when the people moved away. She and her brothers and sisters are settling in well and enjoy the company of other cats. Fiona’s favorite past time is bird watching and hanging out on the couch by your side.
EVA
Breed: DSH
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Eva is a gentle and sweet girl who had been in a loving home but with a family that needed to surrender her due to a family emergency. She enjoys hanging in the cat tree and rubbing her head up against your hand. Then she has bursts of energy and will chase a rope or feather toy. She would love a quieter home.
OPAL
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Opal is a gorgeous girl with snow-white fur who has traveled all the way from California to find her forever home with a loving family. Opal was found on the streets of Fresno, California. At a very young age, she became a mom to four kittens. She also had a pellet in her right shoulder, which was surgically removed. She's now totally healthy and a stunning white furry sweetheart. She is very affectionate, and loves to sit on your lap, purr and be petted. She is also playful and loves her toys. In short, Opal has all the qualities that make a wonderful cat!
