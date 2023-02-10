Sterling, VA (20165)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.