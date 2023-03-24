AVA
Breed: DLH
Age: 11 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Wow, look at this stunning beauty! This gorgeous long-haired lady is the perfect blend of sassy and sweet - a little sassy when she wants to be (like if treats are involved) but loves cuddles and pets, and warms up very quickly to strangers. Ava really enjoys watching the people walk by outside her window, and doesn't want to miss a minute of the exciting day so she sometimes tries to stick her head between the blinds in the morning before her foster mom has opened them. Ava is gently playful, but overall a quiet, regal lady who sleeps with her foster mom every night and loves to sit right nearby, always close enough to get pets any time Ava wants!
TONY FELV +
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Tony is the most handsome fellow. This fabulous brown tabby is dressed, dapper and ready to go. Tony adores belly and chest rubs, love and attention. He's a very chill kitty that simply wants to have people and love showered on him. He's a champ of a boy who loves listening to the young children in his foster home talk to him about science. Tony is a great fellow student!
RHODA
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Rhoda is a darling orange and white girl with perfect white mitten paws. She's a sweet little lady that came to us with other cats from a home that had to give them all up at a local rural shelter. FFGW was happy to take in all three. Rhoda has lots of love to offer and ready for her perfect new home.
PATRICK
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Meet Patrick!! This sweet boy was trapped from a colony of stray cats. He was supposed to be released into a sanctuary for feral cats however it turned out he is a very sweet kitty. He enjoys getting lots of pets and will give you head rubs in return. He loves to chase after his toys and play with his foster siblings. He really loves having other cats around so we would like him to go in a home with other kitty siblings. He would also be happy to be adopted with one of his foster siblings. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and up to date on all vet care. He is ready to go and can't wait to find his forever home!
NEE NEE
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Nee Nee is a very sweet, cautious, and healthy kitty who likes to play with string and toy mice and to chase shadows once she is comfortable in her surroundings. She will greet you with chirps and likes to have her head and rump pet. She loves to hang out near her foster parents but needs a quiet spot to retreat to when things get too noisy or when unfamiliar people enter the home. She will warm up quickly after meeting new people. She does not have a loud voice but uses a range of chirps, squeaks, and meows to express herself.
OMAR
Breed: DSH
Age: 6 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Omar is a very sweet and easygoing kitty. Omar loves to get lots of pets while purring loudly. He will also try to return the love by licking your hand. He is always following you around and checking everything out to make sure the house is in order. He will sleep with you at night and enjoys his snuggles. During the day he can be found enjoying a nap in the sun or keeping an eye out on the neighborhood birds. Omar is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and up to date on all vet care. He would do well in a home with other laidback kitties or by himself. He has been through a lot and can't wait to find his forever home!
