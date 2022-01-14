CALLIOPE
Breed: DLH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Calliope ("Callie") is a calico beauty with special needs, but please don't stop reading about her! She is beautiful, loving, funny and outgoing and just might be the perfect cat for you. Callie has a heart condition called hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. She takes her daily medication without a fuss. You wouldn't know she has a heart issue. She plays, loves her catnip and kicker toys, runs around and chases anything you give her. She enjoys lap time, sleeping in bed with you, and helping unpack the groceries when you come home.
ELVIS
Breed: DSH
Age: 10 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Are you looking for A Little Less Conversation? Not interested in a Hound Dog? Can't Help Falling in Love with a cool cat? You had a Blue Christmas because you didn't have a furry friend in your life?Well - Elvis says 'Love me tender, love me true -- I'll be yours through all the years'.Elvis is a cool, laid-back cat who enjoys chilling with his human, getting in a little playtime - lounging in a tall cat tree and being a loyal friend. He has a big purr, is a big boy, and has gorgeous green eyes. He's really good about scratching on the cat tree and is a very affectionate boy! Make sure you like hugs and kisses. We think he'd be a great addition to any home!
JUNEAU
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Neutered Male
With his long, sleek body and striking fur, Juneau brings to mind a “big cat” such as a panther. However, on the inside beats the heart of a sweet mushball who just wants to be loved.Juneau was rescued by FFGW and brought inside just before the weather turned cold. It was clear that he had been previously owned given how friendly he is and how comfortable he is living inside a house, but sadly no owner was found. Juneau does very well with calm, friendly dogs and cats but is very fearful of alpha cats. He would love a home where he is either the only cat, or where he lives with a sweet dog or another cat who is a “beta” like he is.
MILA
Breed: DSH
Age 3 Years
Gender: Female
If you are looking for a gentle companion kitty, Mila is the one for you! She is a small kitty who looks like a big kitten. She loves to lounge in a cat tree or cat cubby and then cuddle with you when you are nearby. But - when you get out a laser pointer, she's the first to hunt it down! She is a darling, petite girl and we hope that Mila finds a loving home soon.
MITTENS
Breed: DMH
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Mittens is an adorable little girl who is slowly gaining confidence. She was rescued with her litter mates and her mom. She is super sweet and is looking for a home with another friendly kitten or young adult who will welcome Mittens and show her the ropes. She will do well in a quiet home with plenty of time to acclimate. She has made great progress in her foster home but needs an experienced cat owner to ensure she reaches her full potential.
SASSY
Breed: DSH
Age 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Sassy is a sweetheart with torti-tude! She loves catnip, dangling toys, lounging in a cat tree, or on your lap. Sassy would be happy as an only cat but is also open to making new cat friends. She's not fond of dogs or vet visits, are you ready to put some sass in your new year?
