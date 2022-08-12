TOTO
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Toto enjoys wrestling with his brother and chasing lasers. He also adores his snuggle time and is a gentle little soul. He loves to sleep with his brother after a long day of playing. Toto is very sociable and gets along well with other cats and all humans. You don't want to miss out on this darling duo!
LEWIS
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Lewis is adventurous and always the first to try anything. He loves to explore, play and enjoys meeting new cats. He and his brother, Toto, are a perfect match of lovebugs and antics. Lewis is a smart boy and can sometimes even figure out how to open bedroom doors if they aren't shut tight. These two LOVE kids and are good with everyone.
MAX
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Max is a very curious playful kitten. He is very interested in cat wands and tunnels. He tries to drag the cat wand into the tunnel to combine the fun of his favorite things. He is very active and loves playing with his sister TukTuk. He is easy going and likes to check out all new people he meets.
PETEY
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Petey was born in an FFGW foster home after his mom, Mimosa, joined the rescue just in time to give birth to her 4 kittens. Petey and his brother Prince are balls of kitten fun and ready to find their forever home together. Is your home ready to welcome these lovebugs and help them grow from boisterous boys to mature gentlemen?
PRINCE
Breed: DSH
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Prince was born in a FFGW foster home after his mom, Mimosa, joined the rescue just in time to give birth to her 4 kittens. Prince and his brother Petey are balls of kitten fun and ready to find their forever home together. Is your home ready to welcome these lovebugs and help them grow from boisterous boys to mature gentlemen?
AURORA
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Sweet Aurora is a very outgoing, loving, cuddly little girl who has never met a stranger. She loves to play with the adult cats in her foster home, chasing and wrestling with them, as well as annoying them by constantly playing with their tails. Aurora spends her days cuddling with anyone willing, chasing krinkle balls, and sleeping in the sun or in a special bed on her work-from-home foster mom's desk. She is a wild-woman with the ball-in-track toy. Her nights are spent purring loudly, snuggled on her foster mom's pillow, and nestled in her foster mom's hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.