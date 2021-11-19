“Woofs! Barkingly, senior dogs are the bestest pet you can adopt. Since I am a senior dog now, I can attest to our greatness and many reasons why humans should consider adopting one. Woofs.”
“Paws, Noah, yes, I’m a young pups with years to go before I’m a senior. Woofs! What makes it so great for humans to adopt seniors?”
“Abby, many humans tend to overlook senior dogs when visiting shelters or rescues to adopt. Senior pets spend more time waiting to be adopted than other pets since many humans want cute little puppies and kitties. Many pawsomely great senior pets never get to leave the shelter.
Woofs, though young pets are pawsome, they are a lot of work. Our human can attest to that with your care and training, Abby. Our humans are always doing something for you. Barks, but with senior dogs, most, if not all, are already trained. Woofs, there’s no potty-, crate-, or house-training involved. They have been there, done that, and are settled in their ways. Barks.”
“Arf! Noah, I read that senior dogs can be a better choice for senior citizens living alone. The companionship and often minimal care responsibilities make them a great choice. Senior dogs may enjoy shorter walks, don’t require constant monitoring, are easier to handle by not jumping or pulling, are usually less demanding, pawssibly less challenging around grand mini-humans, and often can live in apartments or condos.”
“Woofingly, pawing about mini-humans, Abby, senior dogs can make great pets for them. There isn’t the concern of a hyper-bouncy, high-energy puppy knocking them down unintentionally nor accidental nips. Barkingly, as happened to you Abby, many humans with young mini-humans are not prepared for the challenges of energy, excitement, and attention required from a puppy and may end up returning the dog to the rescue or shelter. Barks, this causes unhappiness and stress for the pet and the human family. Senior pets usually understand how to behave around mini-humans, pawssibly even newborns.
Paws, while bringing a senior pet home can be a unique blessing, it can have its own set of challenges too. Barkingly, with their advanced age, there can be some additional health issues to consider too. Paws, it’s not necessarily cheap to care for a senior animal. Like all dogs and cats, they will need regular veterinary and dental care to keep them healthy and happy. Paws, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth every bit of it. Depending on the breed, existing health issues, lifestyle, and age, many senior pets bring a paw full of joy to humans.”
“Meows! Purringly, an impawtant consideration for adopting a senior pet, dog or cat, is that their pawsonalities have developed. When humans adopt puppies or kitties, they don’t know what type of pawsonality the little tyke will have until it is older. Purring paws, with adopting a senior pet, they can know whether it’s a cuddler, a sweetie, shy and quiet, or maybe even grumpy grouchy. Pawingly, you will know their grooming requirements too.”
“One paw I have noticed, Abby and Samson, about senior pets. They seem to be eternally grateful for the love of the humans who have adopted them. Some pets will quickly bond with their new humans and be their bestest buddies, while others may take longer. There is still the gratitude for the love of their new humans. Many humans say once they adopt a senior pet, they will never go back to younger ones.”
Pawlease meet a few senior friends looking to be adopted.
Jessie is a sweet and happy 11-year-old Black Labrador Retriever who acts like a 5-years-old. She enjoys relaxing too. A calm and loving girl with pawsome manners but playful when outside. She loves going for walks and car trips. Though an older girl, she will need exercising. She enjoys being around mini-humans, approved for ages 10+.
Hansel and Gretel are 12-year-old Black Labrador Retrievers who must be adopted together. They enjoy walks, are always smiling, wagging their tails, and love attention. They are active and want humans who will help keep them young with love and exercise.
These dogs are approved for mini-humans age 10+, are good with dogs, unknown with cats.
Lab Rescue of L.R.C.P., Inc. www.lab-rescue.org, (301) 299-6756, info@lab-rescue.org.
About us!
WOOF! MEOW! Do you enjoy our articles? Barks and purrs, pawlease follow us at www.fromthedogspaw.com by email to enjoy our adventures! Noah, Samson, and Abby are Pawthors pawing about dog/cat care tips using facts and humor, and entertaining stories about their lives with humans! Our human, Allen Pearson, is a Dog, Nature, and Railroad Photographer and Writer. Find us all at: www.fromthedogspaw.com, www.instagram.com/fromthedogspaw, www.facebook.com/fromthedogspaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.