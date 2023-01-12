Annie
Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Annie is an adorable little girl. Her fur is so soft and she is very loving. She likes to play but is not super active. We can't imagine why anyone would give such an adorable little girl up, but we see this as an opportunity to trade up to the best, forever home. Annie would do well in a home with kids or other dogs.
Aussie Cookie
Breed: German Shepherd / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Cookie and her bother baker were found, apparently abandoned. Cookie is calm like the Shepherd side of the family. She like to play and enjoys romping with her brother. As expected, she is super smart and will be a breeze to train. She likes kids a lot and would do well in a home with other dogs or as a solo pup.
Breed: Saint Bernard St. Bernard Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Minden 5 Dotti
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Dotti is a little princess. she is very playful and friendly. She says kids are great fun and loves to play with other dogs. Her foster dad says she loves everyone. She enjoys toys and socks will do if you leave them around. She is very smart, which is to be expected with her parentage, and is getting close to being housetrained. She will do well in a home with other dogs and would do well with an active family or a home with kids.
Tammy's Micah
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Male
Micah enjoys a full day traipsing in the woods and scouting nature’s creatures. Loyal, super smart, snuggly, and a belly rub fanatic, this guy is great with all ages and would do best in a one-dog home. Easy on a leash, successful in his outside duty training, and will gladly sleep at your feet, Micah is ready to be your faithful and forever committed companion.
Judy's Pup Egg
Breed: Hound / Hound Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Egg is a gregarious, playful big brother. He has a sweet nature and loves to be cuddled and given puppy kisses. He is so smart and knows how to sit. He will pick up housetraining quickly and will do well in a home with kids, other dogs, or a family to give him lots of attention.
High School Tasha
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
No one really knows my breed as I was left in a box at a school. I can tell you I am part smallish breed and I more importantly I have a princess attitude. I am very self assured and spunky. I love to romp and I also know you need me to love you. You really need to take me home and I will be the bestest and your bestie.
Happy Flounder
Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Flounder is a sweet, loving boy. He takes after that hound side of the family and has the size of a beagle. He is treat motivated and smart. He loves being part of a pack and would love to be in a home with other dogs. Kids would be awesome too. He loves the backyard and enjoys going for walks or exploring the woods. He favorite thing is sitting on your lap for pets and snacks.
