Stray Lucy
Breed: Chihuahua Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
Lucy and Lilah were found wandering free and found themselves at animal control in Mississippi. Lucy is so sweet and loving. She enjoys being held and loves to play with her sister. She should be a medium sized dog when full grown.
Beverly's Bunch Sammy
Breed: Pit Bull / Hound Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Sammy is such an adorable little guy. He loves to romp and play with his siblings. He is gaining confidence every day. He does well with humans and dogs of all sizes. He can't wait to find a new home.
Brooke's Bunch Barbara
Breed: Collie / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Barbara is half grown and will be a small to medium size full-grown. She loves to worm her way into the foster’s lap. Like her sisters, she can be a “wiggle worm” when first picked up but settles down and can fall asleep in your arms. She loves people and enjoys romping in the back yard. She is great with other dogs but would be happy as an only dog as well. She does well with kids and is such a love!
Bruiser
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male
Bruiser is a very big boy, but he is a sweet, “super chill guy.” We just met Bruiser, but he did really well at adoption. He did well playing with some of the smaller dogs at adoption and was great with every human he met.
Columbia Road Goose
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Male
Goose is a precious shepherd mix He’ll be a great pup for someone who wants a sweet companion for lots of long walks, ball chasing and couch snuggling! Goose loves tennis balls and already knows how to fetch and retrieve! He also knows sit! It’s apparent despite his rough start in life that he’s been loved in the time he was brought into rescue. He’s very comfortable with all of us from my teenage son and daughter to my husband and I and seems very comfortable in our home already.
Ellie's 9 Eloise
Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Meet Eloise! She is a bubbly, lovebug who likes to smother people in kisses and gives hugs! She loves people of all ages and every dog she meets. With a proper introduction, she should be fine with a cat, but could be a bit overwhelming for them. She is crate trained and potty trained. She would do best with an active family, who will give her lots of stimulation and attention. She is very eager to please, and just wants people of her own to love!
Jasmine
Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Jasmine is a beautiful, quiet, sensitive girl who is very eager to please. She is not much of a barker. Because I didn’t crate her during dinner, and because everyone was enjoying her so much, she ended up trying to be a lapdog at the table on my ten year old granddaughter’s lap, not hesitating to give her doggie kisses at the same time. Jasmine ignores the resident cat and is not very interested in squirrels and chipmunks either. She is very calm in the house, would enjoy endless walks or a fenced in backyard, but she seems to be fine with two walks a day. She doesn’t counter-surf, chew, or get into mischief. She is totally house trained and crate trained and has definitely lived in a house and knows all the basic rules of a home….with the exception of sneaking up on the couch when the opportunity arises. (We are working on that!)
