Wilbur
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Wilbur is a great boy. He loves to play with his ball and is nearly housetrained. He does well in his crate, chewing on a bone of toy and never whines while he is in there. He likes playing with the kids after they come home from school. He is wonderful with other dogs and really is just a lot of fun. Whether you have a home with other dogs, children or just a fun loving family, he is your dog.
GBeanie 10 Gaga
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Gaga is a happy little girl. She loves to romp and boss her brothers around. She is very smart and getting close to being housetrained. She comes readily when called and is great with kids. She would do well in most any family.
GBeanie 10 Grace
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Grace is a spunky, adventurous, independent creature, but she also loves affection. She comes readily when called. In fact there is no need to call her. When she hears the back door open, she comes running to greet whomever opened it. She is not fully house trained but is very good about doing her business outdoors when that option is available.
Leah
Breed: Basset Hound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Leah is an adorable, gorgeous Bassett mix. She does not have the heavy build of the basset and may have some Corgi in there. We are sure that she is awesome with other dogs, kids and all people. She is housetrained and crate trained and walks well on the leash. She is done with all the puppiness, so she has perfect house manners. She is a quiet, laid back girl and would do well really in most any home.
Millie
Breed: Labrador Retriever
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Millie is a sweetheart. She is super affectionate. She friendly with my 2 other dogs and very playful. She loves to snuggle and have her tummy rubbed. She knows how to sit on command and she does well on the leash. She is a bit thin and needs to get some weight on her. She eats and drinks well and knows to go to the bathroom outside. She settles down very quickly in the crate but obviously she prefers to be with company. She did not cry last night at all and was quiet up until the time I took her out this morning. I think she is an absolutely delightful dog.
Ruby's Rolly
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Rolly is the sweetest boy ever. He is cuddle bug #2. He loves nothing more and is not shy to ask for lovins. He is a great movie night partner. Rolly will always engage when there is play involved. His favorite game is keep away. He is by far the best in his litter at this game. He has begun crate training and is doing well through the night.
Ruby's RyRy
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
RyRy is a cuddle bug #1. She is the most calm and fluffiest of the group. She plays with her siblings but is the first to retire to relax in a corner. She currently resides with 2 children and 2 dogs. She is a gentle girl and plays nicely. She has begun crate training and sleeps well in her crate by herself.
Zest
Breed: Plott Hound Mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
She's really good. She does have high energy and is very athletic. She has a high prey drive and will chase smaller animals if given the chance. She plays with all of our dogs without any issues and sleeps all night in the kennel. She really only whines if she sees the other dogs and wants to play. We're working on her leash manners and she learns pretty fast. She does a little puppy mouthing but accepts corrections well. When we tell her to calm down she listens and takes a break.
