Lil Mom
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female
Lil Mom is a sweet girl who found herself in a shelter after her puppies were given away by her owner. She has really gained confidence since coming to her foster home. She is now getting used to adoption events and is such a lovebug. She does well with other dogs and walks well on a leash. She has met some young children and was gentle with them. She loves nothing more than to snuggle on your lap. She is housetrained and has great house manners. She is a great little girl.
Shelly
Breed: Boston Terrier / Chihuahua Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Shelly was found at a gas station in a small town in Texas and was brought to the local shelter. She is super sweet. She is getting along well with my dogs and loves people. She enjoys being in the backyard and likes to play with toys. She has the cutest little underbite and can't wait to find her forever home.
Broadmoor Roodie
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Broadmoor Roodie is the most loyal little guy. He just follows his people around and loves interaction. He is a great snuggler too. When he sees action, he's ready to go, but roll him on his back and snuggle up close and he just melts. He won't be a big Shepherd Mix, so if you love the look of a Shepherd but aren't quite sure about the size, check out this pocket version. He lives in a house with both male and female teenage kids and two dogs. He's not phased by loud noises and isn't shy about adventures into new territory. Roodie came to us from rural Mississippi and was ready from the start to meet his new family!
Holly's Hemi
Breed: Beagle / Feist Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Holly's babies came to rescue after his mom was rescued from a hoarding case. These babies are Cattle Dog/Beagle/Feist mixes. Hemi is a sweet, playful guy. He loves to play with his siblings and is a real cuddler. He is loving, happy fellow.
High School Terina
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Terina is the biggest of the group. She is a solid girl and knows how to throw her weight to win at tug-o-war. She also thinks the kids in her foster home are awesome. She loves her food and is not picky. After playing she is the first to take a nap until the next round of play.
Deuce aka Long Legs
Breed: Retriever Mix
Age: 22 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Deuce is an energetic boy. He is toy/play motivated, but will always take a treat. This boy LOVES attention. Deuce only needs a ball and someone to throw it to make him happy. Currently he knows sit, come, down, back up, out, circle. He is crate trained and house trained. He walks well on a leash. This boy is looking for a family that is willing to embrace all he has to give. Would you be willing to make him a part of your family?
Cookie
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Hi, I am Cookie. I am a happy, energetic, curious, fun-loving Australian Cattle Dog mix. I was rescued from animal control in Louisiana and I am now living life with my foster mom and foster sister. I sleep peacefully in my crate at night. I am learning how to sit and lay down along with my foster sister. I work every day on my new commands. I absolutely love all people and dogs. I have not come across a cat yet. I love giving puppy kisses, hugs, and snuggles. I am looking forward to finding my forever home.
Cooper 8 Custard
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Meet Custard! He is silky black and white, cuddly, confident, a gentle giant who looks like he’s wearing knee socks. He loves to sit on your lap for a cuddle. He and his siblings are part of an accidental litter from rural Louisiana. They will sit on command, and are learning down, come, off, hush, touch and no. When it’s time to rest, they go right to their crate/bed. All are successful using newspaper to go potty on, when they can’t be outside. They’re all used to being brushed and cleaned with a puppy wipe daily. They love to play with all sorts of toys and entertain themselves well. We think they will grow to be medium-sized adult dogs.
