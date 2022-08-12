Deuce aka Long Legs
Breed: Retriever Mix
Age: 15 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Deuce is a big energetic boy. He is toy/play motivated and wants all the attention from all the humans. Deuce only needs a ball and someone to throw it to make him happy. Deuce is currently working on his greeting manners as well as his basic commands. He is crate trained and house trained. This boy is looking for an active family that is willing to embrace all he has to give. Would you be willing to make him a part of your family?
Weasel
Breed: Border Collie Mix
Age: 18 months
Gender: Male
Weasel is a cool little guy. Soon after meeting you he is your best friend. He is now warming up to our dog and lies next to her and follows her around. He is just now figuring out what to do with toys and now carries one around and can be found cuddling it. He is house and crate trained, neutered, and all shots are up to date. Could he be the addition to your family that you have been waiting for?
Watson
Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Watson is such a sweet boy! He has the best facial expressions. You know, when they look at you and say "huh?" he has that down pat. He is very loving and enjoys playing his foster sister. He also just loves playing fetch and enjoys taking a snooze. He is crate trained and housetrained and is getting much better on the leash. He has the typical (soooo) soft hound ears. He is a great, loving companion and will absolutely add lots of love to your family.
Warren Leroy
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Weimaraner Mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Leroy is a very smart guy. He is learning to sit and do down on command. He is doing very well on his leash manners. He loves chewing on toys, galloping around the backyard, and curling up for some tv snuggle time. He is being fostered in a household with cats, dogs, and kids. He would fit in just about anywhere! He is housetrained and crate trained. In fact, he goes to his crate without any fuss at bedtime. Come meet Leroy!
Vision
Breed: Terrier Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Vision is a Wire Haired Terrier mix. She is so sweet and calm, but she also loves to play. She enjoys toys and loves everyone she meet. She is gentle and friendly.
Van Buren Buster
Breed: Feist Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
This little guy is just so adorable and loving. He is very playful and gentle. He will stay small and is just about half grown. He loves kids and is so sweet with them. He is also awesome with other dogs and really everyone he meets. He also enjoys sitting on your lap and snuggling.
Trixie
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Trixie was found in rural Mississippi with her sister Dixie. Trixie is a very playful girl. She loves running in the backyard and enjoys playing with other dogs. She is sweet and loving. Trixie is also housetrained and crate trained. She does well with other dogs and is good with everyone she meets.
Piper
Breed: Boxer / Hound Mix
Age: 4 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
This beautiful girl is Piper. She lost a leg due to being hit by a car but that does not bother her one bit. She can run with the best of them, but prefers to be with you. She is great with other dogs and is gentle with people. She is housetrained and crate trained. She also has done well with the cat in her foster home and is sweet with children.
