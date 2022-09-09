Jasper
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Male
Jasper was found in the woods in Mississippi; but now he’s safe and sound and ready to find a forever family. Jasper is a sweet boy who loves to give kisses and be snuggled. He loves to play with toys and other dogs (even if they are much bigger than him!) Jasper is a smart boy and ready to learn. Are you ready to teach him how to be your new best friend?
Field Mars
Breed: Shepherd / Hound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Mars absolutely loves to cuddle with people. He is learning how to walk on a leash, doing well with housetraining, and is great in his crate. He loves his toys and is now making a collection of then in his crate. He is also so excited that he has mastered going up and down the steps. Mars loves children and really enjoys playing with other dogs. He is affectionate and enjoys lap time as well. He would make a great addition to any family.
Wilcher 5 Rose
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Rose came with her siblings from a hoarding case. She is such a sweet, loving pup. She is very spunky and loves to play. She does well with kids and other dogs. Give her a chewie and she is happy as a clam. She enjoys lap time but also likes to romp in the back yard.
Wilbur
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
My name is Wilbur and I am 100 percent puppy dog. I have great ball hunting skills and my foster mom calls me "good boy". I am doing great on doing my "business" on the puppy pads and not the floor. I sleep in my crate all night without fussing. I can't climb stairs or onto the couch, but my nose takes me on adventures under and behind the couch when nobody is looking. I like playing with the kids after they come home from school and I'm trying to remember to only give licks not nibbles. I've seen smaller kids and other animals in the window, but foster mom says I'm not ready to meet them yet, but I'm sure I'll do great with them too.
Trixie
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Trixie was found in rural Mississippi with her sister Dixie. Trixie is a very playful girl. She loves running in the backyard and enjoys playing with other dogs. She is sweet and loving. Trixie is also housetrained and crate trained. She does well with other dogs and is good with everyone she meets.
Snowball
Breed: Chihuahua
Age: 15 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
This sweet senior girl was surrendered to a shelter in North Carolina by her owner. Although it is sad she lost her home, she has settle nicely with her foster family and can't wait to find her forever home. Snowball is a great lap friend. She is friendly with everyone she meets and does well with other dogs. She would love to keep you company while you work from home or wouldn't mind taking a nap waiting for you to come home. She has great house manners and would be a great friend.
Ruby's Rolly
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Male
Rolly came to AFH after his mom was dropped off at a shelter pregnant. Mom is a beagle and the DNA test tells us dad had a lot of Golden, Rottie, and Hound in him. In any case, Rolly is a wondeful boy. He is very playful but also is very loving. He loves romping with his siblings and enjoys being held. He loves kids of all ages and would do well in most any home.
Mama Jean's Wrangler
Breed: Foxhound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Mama Jeans Wrangler is an adorable Fox Hound mix. He loves attention, cuddles and pets. He is incredibly smart, determined and very playful. He has been exposed to kids and does great with them. This adorable boy now knows how to walk on leash and will sit on command. Wrangler would fit well into any type of family. He would love for you to come meet him.
