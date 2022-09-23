Anna/Stella
Breed: Hound / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 22 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Age: 22 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Hello my name is Stella! I am a smart, energetic, well trained girl. love to go for walks, play fetch and actively seek out belly and ear rubs. I am potty trained, crate trained, and know some tricks like sit, laydown, drop, and shake. I am great with kids. My foster home has three kids, 4, 11 and 13 years old, who will all throw with me. It's the best! I like taking naps, but would do best in a home where I could expend energy going on walks, playing with other dogs, or having a backyard!
Betty
Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Betty is an adorable Shepherd/Lab mix pup. This sweet girl was found alone in the woods in rural Mississippi, but you would never guess that. This loving girl is very playful with humans and other dogs. She enjoys the company of other dogs and would be happy in a multi dog home. This sweet natured girl would do well as an only dog as she just loves humans of all ages. She does great with children of all ages and is just as happy chilling with the older folks.
GBeanie 10 Gabbi
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Gabbi is a loveable, playful girl. She is of medium energy and loves to play with her 9 siblings. She also wants her foster mom's attention. She enjoys belly rubs, chew toys and romping in the back yard. This smart little lady would do well in a home with other dogs or just being the queen of the house. She loves kids and adults of all ages.
Leah
Breed: Basset Hound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Leah is such a princess. She walks well on the leash and is housetrained. She is in love with her foster brother Barney, aka her prince charming. She is very good natured and has a moderate energy level. She is a perfect medium sized dog and would be a wonderful addition to any family.
Mama Gracie's Ginny
Breed: Collie / Beagle Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Gabby came from a hoarding situation, but she is doing wonderfully. She loves kids and other dogs. She is very playful and loving. You could not ask for a better girl! She is also very smart and just wants her forever home.
Mama Gracie's Gomez
Breed: Collie / Beagle Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Male
Gomez came wit his siblings from a hoarding situation. He is a sweet boy and loves rough housing with his siblings. He loves kids and really does well with people of all ages. He is a great boy and wants a family of his own.
Ruby
Breed: Beagle
Age: 14 months
Gender: Female
Age: 14 months
Gender: Female
Ruby is an awesome girl. She is a little taller than a standard beagle but super sweet. She loves loves kids. She is housetrained and crate trained. She walks well on leash as well. She came into rescue pregnant. Now that her pups are weaned, she just wants to find her forever home. She would do well in most any household. She loves to zoom in the backyard but also loves to snuggle up with you. She is a great girl.
Spider/Reese
Breed: Chihuahua Mix
Age: 8 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Age: 8 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Reese is a beautiful pup that has had one owner since he was a puppy. He loves to chill out around the house while playing with squeaky toys just as much as heading out for a refreshing walk. He’s house trained, comfortable around adults, other dogs, and older children. Reese shows affection by snuggling to be pet and is not one to lick or jump on people. He would love to share life with a loving human.
Wilcher 5 Honey
Breed: Shepherd
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Honey came to us with his 7 siblings from a hoarding situation in Mississippi. He is so very soft and has beautiful honey-coloring. He loves a nice cuddle, for about a minute. Hey, he’s got places to go, people to see; he’s busy. He is learning quickly to come and sit for a treat and responds well to a firm “hush” when dogs are barking next door. He will make a wonderful, loving and loyal family dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.