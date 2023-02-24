Brandy
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Brandy is a sweet, spunky girl. She enjoys playing with her foster siblings and thinks she is as big as they are. She loves chewing on her chew bones and her toys. She is very playful, but when it’s time for a nap she loves to snuggle in your lap. She sleeps through the night in her crate. She is a beautiful girl who would make a great addition to your family!
Chess
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Meet Chess. He has a silky black coat with the cutest freckles. He is smart, loves to to give puppy kisses, has a great attention span, learns quickly, is very sweet and playful. Chess will sit on command, and is learning down, come, off, hush, touch and no. When it’s time to rest, he goes right to his crate/bed. He is making progress on housetraining. He loves to play with all sorts of toys and entertains himself well.
Tessa
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Tessa is a great little girl. She is very sweet and playful. She is the cuddliest and absolute best movie partner for sure. She likes to chase balls and play with squeaky toys. She is great with other dogs and loves children. She would make a great companion for a family with kids or other dogs or just a family that wants to give her lots of love.
Hoppy
Breed: Beagle / Feist Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Male
Hoppy is a wonderful little boy. He loves to romp with his siblings and enjoys snuggles from his human. He loves people of all ages and would do well in a multi-dog household or with a family who wants just one little love buy. He would enjoy going for walks once he is fully vaccinated and loves toys. He is a smart little boy that just wants love and attention.
Dotti
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Dotti is looking for her forever home. She loves to play with other dogs and is also great with people. She is a medium energy dog and is great on leash. This house trained girl loves to play in backyards or nap in her playpen. She enjoys people of all ages and would do well as part of a pack or as a solo dog. Dotti seems to have unlimited kisses and snuggles to give. She loves her foster dad so much, but is ready to find her forever home.
Walker
Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male (Neutered)
This wonderful boy is Walker. He is a big, loveable boy that enjoys playing. He really likes to hang out with people and other dogs. He has the softest ears and, like any good hound, loves all the smells in the backyard and on walks. He is a medium energy dog unless he smells a rabbit. He is very treat motivated and just a good boy!
AnnaBelle
Breed: Coonhound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
AnnaBelle is just a loving, sweet girl. She does well with other dogs and enjoys sitting on the couch with you. She is good with kids and is very chill. She has good house manners and can't wait to find her forever home. She is doing great on leash and has no problem being held on leash by the young people at adoption. She loves other dogs but is also happy as a solo dog. She just wants a family to call her own.
