Tammy's Riley
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Regal Riley is the litter leader who is happy to be the first to greet company (I think he knows he gets extra petting being the greeter). Riley follows basic directions and commands pretty well. He plays watchdog when his brothers and sisters are napping. Riley likes to hold his head high when being coddled; he’s rather astute and black-labish in that regard.
Stella
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Stella is a sweet, affectionate girl. She gets very excited to eat and loves to have her ears scratched! She is getting along well with her foster mom's 3-year-old dog, even when he is a bully, and is also doing well around her foster mom's young child. Stella does well in her crate, and is quickly learning house training and to sit for treats. She would be a great family dog.
Sassy's Babies Praline
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Praline a very playful lady who would make a great playmate for another dog. She loves to play chase and keep away with her siblings and is always in on the action. She is wonderful with kids and loves other dogs. Praline has learned the word "no" and will stop doing an unwanted behavior when she hears "no". She is learning to walk on a leash and is doing well on her housetraining.
Ruby's Rolly
Breed: Beagle, Golden, Coounhound Mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Male
Rolly is the sweetest boy ever. He is cuddle bug #2. He loves nothing more than lovins. Rolly will always engage when there is play involved. His favorite game is keep away. He is now crate trained and house trained. This boy is awesome on leash and does wonderfully with other dogs.
Presley Marie
Breed: Redbone Coonhound / Boxer Mix
Age: 7 weeks
Gender: Female
Marie and her litter were being given away at Walmart. Marie is a sweet dog who loves everyone – adults, children, and other dogs. She loves to run around in the puppy play area and has a lot of energy. She plays with her chew toy and loves to be in your arms. Marie will fit into almost any household and be a wonderful addition to your home.
Holly's Harley
Breed: Cattle Dog/Beagle/Feist Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Harley is a wonderful little boy. He is the mellow boy of the bunch and enjoys staying in bed longer. He is gaining confidence every day and loves kids. He is super with his siblings and other dogs. This little pup would do well in a home with other dogs or just as a solo dog. He is smart and loving. He really enjoys ear scratches and snuggling with his siblings.
High School Tasha
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
No one really knows my breed as I was left in a box at a school. I can tell you I am part smallish breed, definitely some Lab and a bit Pittie. More importantly, I have a princess attitude. I am really super sweet, but I love all the attention and I love to play with people o. Most of all I love my stuffy toys. Won't you take me home?
