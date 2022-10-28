Allen 7 Alicia
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog Mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
These adorable pups were going to be given away at a Walmart in rural Louisiana but luckily one of our rescue partners intervened. They are yet another accidental litter. Our rescue partner is going to spay mom and neuter dad, and they will stay with their owners. Their babies all need forever homes. There were originally eight puppies but the owner decided that it would be a good idea to let them run loose and one was killed by a car.
Chachi
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 15 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Chachi came to us from a shelter. He is such a loving boy and really enjoys attention from his foster mom and everyone he meets. He loves being outside in a fenced yard and is full of energy. He plays really with Penny, his foster sister. They enjoy running together in the back yard. Once he is done, he enjoys laying at your feet.
Deuce aka Long Legs
Breed: Retriever Mix
Age: 18 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Deuce is a great dog. He is energetic and would love to have a home with someone who likes to hike or run. He also would be happy with a playmate. He is toy/play motivated and wants all the attention from all the humans. Deuce only needs a ball and someone to throw it to make him happy. He is crate-trained and house-trained. This boy is looking for an active family that is willing to embrace all he has to give. Would you be willing to make him a part of your family?
GBeanie 10 Gramp
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Gramp is a happy guy, lots of fun to play with. He comes readily when called. In fact there is no need to call him. When he hears the back door open, he comes running to greet whomever opened it. He is not fully house trained but is very good about doing his business outdoors when that option is available.
Gumdrop
Breed: Boxer / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Gumdrop is as sweet as her name. She LOVES being around people and other dogs. On a daily basis, she happily curls up in a warm lap to snooze. Gumdrop is playful and energetic. She loves chasing after leaves and ice cubes. She is a smart girl who knows how to sit for a treat and for her food. She is doing well with house training and sleeps through the night in her crate. She’s usually quiet unless she is playing with one of our dogs. She is the perfect mix of playful puppy and creature comforts-loving lapdog.
Leton 8 Rolo
Breed: Miniature Pinscher Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Male
Hi! My name is Rolo - and my name suits my personality. I have a zest for life and love playtime - I have a penchant for leaves and sticks and like to take them everywhere I go! I have been learning to settle quickly when it’s time to nap and potty training is going well. I love all my siblings and my foster family’s dog as well!
Monica's Belle
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Belle is a very sweet girl. She is a little less outgoing than her brother, but is always ready for attention and snuggles. She loves everybody and everything and is ready to become a special part of her forever family.
Ruby's Rolly
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Rolly is the sweetest boy ever. He is cuddle bug #2. He loves nothing more and is not shy to ask for lovins. He is a great movie night partner. Rolly will always engage when there is play involved. His favorite game is keep away. He is by far the best in his litter at this game. He has begun crate training and is doing well through the night.
