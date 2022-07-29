Beverly's Bunch Speckles
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Beverly and her siblings are Pitbull mixes. They were rescued by a caring woman in southern Virginia who had to give them up. Speckles is a typical puppy. She loves to romp with her siblings. Once she is all tuckered out, she loves to cuddle up with you. Speckles is a very smart girl and will learn quickly. She would do great in most any family..
Dupree Drew
Breed: Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 12 weeks
Gender: Female
Drew is the smallest of her litter and has lots of spunk. Drew has no problem keeping up with the bigger pups in her litter. When you pick Drew up, all she wants to do is give you kisses! You’ll never meet a more adorable and loving puppy. This smart little girl can't wait to find her forever home!
Eep
Breed: Chocolate Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
AFH rescued Eep from a property in Texas. She was dumped on the property of an elderly couple in a rural area. Eep is a sweet pup who loves everyone – adults, children and other dogs. She is very calm and sweet. And ready to cuddle next to you at anytime. Eep loves to run around in a fenced yard and play till she’s tired and ready to nap. She plays well with other dogs and shared her toys. She chases cats so it’s best for her to go to a home without cats. Eep is a sweet lovable pup who’s ready to go to her forever home!
Maddie
Breed: French Bulldog / Terrier Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Are you looking for a puppy to love? Then you’re looking at the right dog! Maddie has a great personality - very sweet and loving. Maddie loves to sleep, play, cuddle and take walks. She is house trained. She is good with children and gets along with other dogs. We are teaching her some simple commands and she already knows how to sit and lie down! Maddie also loves belly rubs! Maddie would be a perfect addition to your family!
Mama D
Breed: Australian Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Mama D is the perfectly made pup. Since she is a little older, she is house trained, sleeps all night, takes naps, and doesn’t chew things. Mama is looking for love. Plain and simple. She is a very mellow dog and shows the most joy when she is being cuddled. She isn’t bothered by other dogs, cats, or new people. She rarely barks. She does have an injured leg from possibly being hit by a car, but it does not stop her. She can walk and do stairs with no issues.
Field Bruno
Breed: Shepherd / Hound Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Male
Bruno and his siblings were abandoned in a field. In a very short time they have adjusted from being uncertain to come out of their crate to eagerly approaching humans with the certainty of receiving love and affection. Bruno, as his name implies, is the big boy of the litter. He is described by my six year old grandchild as “calm, sweet, patient and nice”.
