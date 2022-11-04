Dot's Winnie
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Winnie is an attractive little lab/pit mix. She is alert, happy, self-confident and sociable. She likes to play with her toys and being held. Despite her petite size, she can navigate a few stairs. She already knows to do her business in the yard so she should housetrain quickly. She is feisty and greets other dogs with a big tail wag. She also sleeps in her crate all night. This smart little girl will make a great family pet.
Leton 8 Brownie
Breed: Miniature Pinscher Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
The Leton 8 were born in a barn in an abandoned house in rural Louisiana. Brownie is a very loving and playful little girl She enjoys kids of all ages and is a favorite of our young volunteers at adoption. This gorgeous girl is wonderful with other dogs and is very smart. She would do well in a family with kids and other dogs.
Walking Trail Wendy
Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Walking Trail Wendy is a friendly and lovable bundle of joy. She does well with other dogs and even the African Grey parrot in her foster home. She is very unspoiled and has learned to play by herself when she can’t get us to toss a ball for her. She sleeps quietly through the night in her crate with no accidents and performs immediately when taken outside to do her business. Besides her intelligence, her most endearing quality is her sweet affectionate disposition displayed by her tail which wags non-stop and her kind kisses when cradled like a baby. She will be a great addition to some lucky family.
Shiloh
Breed: Beagle
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Shiloh is a sweet girl that is gaining confidence now that she is safe in her foster home. She loves to go outside and investigate the smalls. She appears to be housetrained and has not had an accident. Shiloh likes her crate and is doing really well on leash. She will be a great leash walker in time. So far she has done well with cats, the parrot, and my dogs in her foster home. She is a real sweet little thing.
Ruby's RyRy
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
RyRy is a cuddle bug #1. She is the most calm and fluffiest of the group. She plays with her siblings but is the first to retire to relax in a corner. She currently resides with two children and two dogs. She is a gentle girl and plays nicely. She has begun crate training and sleeps well in her crate by herself. You could not ask for a better furry friend.
Mocha
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
This little girl was born with Pectus Excavatum, a concave chest which may require surgery. Once she has been cleared by a specialist she will be able to go to her new home. She is a very sweet, playful little girl despite her condition. She loves to be held and enjoys the company of other dogs. She can't wait to meet her forever family.
Rhonda's Six Hop
Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male (Neutered)
Hop is an adorable shepherd mix puppy. He is a sweet natured, cuddly boy who loves all people. He gets on well with other dogs, cats and people. He will melt your heart in no time. He sleeps in the bed with us and our dogs and seems very content to be close to others. He also rides great in the car. This little guy has epilepsy that is well controlled with medication that is inexpensive. Come meet this boy and fall in love!
Monica's Lil Boy
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Lil Boy is a very sweet boy. He is a very outgoing and loving little guy. He loves nothing more than to sit and snuggle but is happy to play with his toys on his own as well. He really enjoys going for walks and does very well on leash. He is awesome with other dogs and kids of all ages. He will make a great addition to his forever family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.