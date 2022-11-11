AnnaBelle
Breed: Coonhound Mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
AnnaBelle is just a loving sweet girl. She does well with other dogs and enjoys sitting on the couch with you. She is good with kids and is very chill. She has good house manners and can't wait to find her forever home.
Buck
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male
Buck is an adorable Australian Cattle Dog. He was found wandering around at a church in rural Mississippi. He’s a sweet, friendly boy. He loves to play and romp in the backyard. He is a smart, inquisitive boy. He likes everyone and would enjoy an active family.
Carrot
Breed: Collie Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Isn't she just gorgeous? Carrot is just as orange as a carrot hence the name. She was a stray from Mississippi. She loves playing with her foster friends. She is doing great with the children in her foster home and is good with other dogs. She is a loving, smart girl and will go fast, so inquire about her soon.
Dirt Road 3 Jacob
Breed: Collie Mix
Age: 7 weeks
Gender: Male
Jacob and his siblings were found wandering down a dirt road. Who could leave these gorgeous pups out on their own? When you pick them up, they just melt into your arms. The are loving and friendly. They are pretty calm for being pups and are sure to be smart little pups.
Lulu's Pup Honey
Breed: Feist Mix
Age: 9 weeks
Gender: Female
Honey and her siblings were found living in a crate under a bridge in rural Louisiana before they were rescued. Honey is the second smallest of Lulu's litter. She is the only puppy with freckles and the white stripe in her face. She LOVES other puppies and kids. She will also be competing for lap space.
Rusty
Breed: Red Heeler Mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Rusty was picked up as a stray in rural Mississippi. Despite our best efforts, our photos of him just can't convey how gorgeous he is in person. He has so many colors in his fur you just have to see it in person. Rusty has just arrived, but already we can see how sweet he is. He did well with the other dogs at adoption. He seems to have a moderate energy level and would do well in most households.
Trixie
Breed: Hound Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Why is this sweet, wonderful girl still here? Trixie was found in rural Mississippi with her sister Dixie who has been adopted. Trixie is a wonderful girl! She is playful and loves other dogs. She is good with kids and really loves running in the backyard and enjoys playing. She has good house manners as well. What are you waiting for, inquire now!
