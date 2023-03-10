Blue Bell
Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
I'm little Blue Bell. We know little about where I came from, other than finding me under a bridge in rural Louisiana. I am no troll, though, just a sweet loving, playful girl. I do great with kids and would do well in any home.
Brock 2 Louis
Breed: Bulldog mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Louis and his brother Micah were abandoned in Mississippi. We believe they are bulldog mixes. Louis is a sweet, affectionate little lug. He is not very big, but is solid due to his breed. He is good with people of all ages and other dogs. He likes to play but also enjoys cuddling.
Charmed Prue/Moony
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 17 months
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Moony is a mellow dog, but also loves to run. Moony is house trained and crate trained. She responds well to the commands sit, down, leave it, and high five. Moony knows that sitting down is a good behavior so she normally sits when she expects food or treats. She does pretty well on a leash, but can easily get excited about the people and animals she sees. She is friendly to other dogs and to people. Although labs love water, Moony says no thank you! She does like lying on someone’s lap when napping and sometimes, she gives a small bark to ask someone to sit on the couch with her. She can't wait to find that special place called home.
Cisco
Breed: Hound / Terrier mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Cisco is a very sweet dog who is looking for someone to give her a home. She’s pretty timid at first; but, once she warms up to you she is nothing but love. She loves chasing tennis balls and prancing around the house, smiling, and playing catch. She’s working on walking with a leash and basic commands, but is a quick learner. She’s a very quiet dog and very rarely barks. She can’t wait for her forever home!
Gwen's Cocoa
Breed: English Pointer mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Puff, Cocoa, and Dot are all sweet, affectionate puppies eager to get attention from people or play with other dogs. When one of us calls them they run to us eagerly and follow us from room to room or from outside to inside or vice versa. They sleep together in one crate at night. We are working on house training and think think they will pick it up quickly.
Holly's Hallie
Breed: Beagle / Feist mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Holly's babies came to rescue after her mom was rescued from a hoarding case. These babies are Cattle Dog/Beagle/Feist mixes. Halie is a very happy, wiggly, waggy and excited to greet you puppy. She's the social butterfly. She adores kids and would do well in a multi dog home, but would also be happy as a solo dog. Are you the family she is looking for?
Warren 7 Zoee
Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Female
My Girl Zoee. I need to change her foster name to sweeet. She is always the one at the pen just looking up at you to get picked up and give her a belly rub and some loving. She is sleeping in her crate at night and doing awesome with potty training. Zoee is the smallest of the litter but not by far. If you are looking for a calm and loving companion Zoee is your girl!
Pumpkin
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 6 weeks
Gender: Female
This is sweet Pumpkin. This adorable Hound mix loves to follow her humans around the house. She loves attention and cuddling. She was saved from an abusive situation in southern Virginia, but that has not dampened her spirits. She can't wait to find that special place called home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.