Beverly's Bunch Scarlett
Breed: Pit Bull / Hound Mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Scarlett is a sweet, loving pup. She loves to play with her siblings. She is super smart and her foster mom says she tries to find new ways to escape the puppy pen. She is very affectionate and adores children and other dogs. She has the most beautiful coloring and her ears are so soft you won't be able to keep your hands off of them.
Brooke's Bunch Alice
Breed: Collie / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Alice is a female mix Collie and American Pitbull Terrier. She loves to play with her sister and is great with other dogs. She is snuggly once she can rest in your arms or on your lap. Otherwise, she is what we call a “wiggle worm.” She is very curious and a super smart pups. Alice is about half grown and will probably be a medium sized dog full grown.
Coco
Breed: Hound / Australian Shepherd Mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (Spayed)
Coco is a mommy dog who started her life as a chained dog in Mississippi. Now freed, she is a sweet girl who will talk to you if you talk to her. She gets along with other dogs and is super friendly. She loves long walks, riding in the car and new adventures. Her curiosity is endless. She also loves squeaky toys and playing chase or tug of war. She can't wait to find a loving new home.
Columbia Road Goose
Breed: Shepherd Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Goose is friendly with everyone. He loves other dogs and sleeps peacefully through the night in a crate. He does great with our two AFH dogs, is an amazing listener, and so smart! Goose Loves to play but also just as content to lay by your side while you work. He’ll be a great pup for someone who wants a sweet companion for lots of long walks, ball chasing and couch snuggling! He knows how to fetch and retrieve! He also knows sit! He is a really great dog and would be perfect for a family or first time dog owner. Please come meet him!
Ellie's 9 Eloise
Breed: Black and Tan Coonhound / American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female
Meet Eloise! She is a bubbly, lovebug who likes to smother people in kisses and gives hugs! She loves people of all ages and every dog she meets. With a proper introduction, she should be fine with a cat. She is crate trained and potty trained. She knows how to sit on command. She also is very playful with other dogs and is very gentle with little dogs and pups. She is very eager to please, and just wants people of her own to love!
Field Bruno
Breed: Shepherd / Hound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Bruno is an affectionate, easy-going puppy. He is always eager to interact with people and he definitely enjoys opportunities to be a lap dog for a while. Bruno was abandoned with his two brothers in a field without any food or water on a 90 degree day. Luckily the puppies were found in time. They quickly moved from being uncertain about coming out of their crate to eagerly approaching people with confidence about receiving love and affection. Bruno, as his name implies, is the big boy of the litter. He is described by my six year old grandchild as “calm, sweet, patient and nice.” He has plenty of love to share.
Mama Jean's Wrangler
Breed: Foxhound Mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
Mama Jeans Wrangler is an adorable Fox Hound mix. He loves attention, cuddles and pets! He is incredibly smart, determined and very playful! He has been exposed to kids and does great with them, Wrangler would fit well into any type of family! He would love for you to come meet him!
Ruby's Rambi
Breed: Beagle Mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Female
Rambi is a sweet, playful pup. She loves to be held and is playful with other dogs. Her mom is very Beagle but dad had a lot of Golden, Coonhound, and Rottie. Clearly Rambi got most of the Golden. Rambi is being raised with young kids and would love to have a family with kids of any age. Other dogs? No problem. She is a prefect love bug.
