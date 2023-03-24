7th Street Brownie
Breed: Patterdale Terrier (Fell Terrier) mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Brownie is a loving playful girl. She loves to romp with her brother Oatmeal. She is enjoys toys and loves to be held. She will snuggle right into you when you hold her. She will be a medium-sized dog when full grown. She is smart and will housetrain quickly. She is fine in her crate. She loves children of all ages and would do well as a single dog or multi dogs home.
Annie
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 22 months
Gender: Female (spayed)
What a bundle of joy! Annie is a sweet dog who loves everyone and sticks by your side when she is not playing. She loves to run around in a fenced yard with her foster brother and loves to play fetch. Annie would make a great running partner. She is housetrained, does well with a crate and sleeps peacefully through the night. She is working on her commands and knows sit. She is doing great on leash as well. This young gal will be a great addition to any family.
Bear
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 10 weeks
Gender: Male
Can you believe this adorable little pup is still available? He was abandoned at someone’s house in rural Louisiana, but it has not fazed him. Bear enjoys running and playing. When he is done, he is so gentle and loving. He will crawl up into your lap and snuggle. He enjoys playing with the kids at adoption events and is just a good natured little boy.
Cooper 8 Pumpkin
Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Meet Pumpkin. She is a real black beauty! She loves attention, giving kisses, chasing her siblings, and playing fetch. She is active, confident, playful, and happy as can be. She will sit on command, come when called, knows hush, touch, back up, outside and no. When it’s time to rest, she goes right to her crate/bed. She sleeps all night and does all her business outside. She’s doing well learning to walk on a leash. She will grow to be a medium-sized adult dog of about 50 pounds.
Chloe
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female (spayed)
Chloe has a lovely slender physique and an even lovelier temperament: sweet, sweet, sweet! She is gaining confidence daily and has rewarded us with her trust and affection after just a few days. She is quiet and has only barked once to chase away a fox who was passing through the backyard. She is very gentle and thrives on kind words of reassurance. Chloe is house trained and has great house manners. She enjoys her walks and is great with other dogs she meets on the way. She is crate trained and does not mind being crated. Chloe is full grown and is like having a small Lab. She IS very athletic and in spite of her small size can jump over the 36 inch puppy pen fence. Chloe has even jumped up to offer a little kiss. She will make a wonderful family pet.
Ginger
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 4 years
Gender: Female (spayed)
Hi everyone, meet Ginger! A sweetie who loves to give kisses. She warms up quickly with new introductions and then will want everyone to pet her. She is very happy to be near people and will curl up quietly and sleep by your feet. Ginger is good about going into a crate and laying down when it's time for you to leave--keeps a clean crate. Of course, she prefers to be out and about and getting in healthy stretches. Initial training is ongoing. She already stops unwanted behavior with a ‘no’ or ‘leave it’. She’s easygoing with a good mix of play and settle.
Jasmine
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Female
Jasmine is mellow, sweet and so loving. Jasmine is good with dogs any size (unknown with cats), children, and of course her foster parents. She is potty trained, crate trained, sleeps during car rides, and is pretty independent (meaning she will not cling to you 24 hours in the day). She will let you know when she is ready to go back inside the house after potty and playtime, and has learned to "sit" quickly (she adorably sits and waits patiently for food). Jasmine absolutely loves to play with her foster brother, Beamer, who is three times her size! When she is not playing, you will find her coming to sit next to you for cuddles and mellows out quickly to nap. In all, she is perfect for any family.
Maya
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Female (spayed)
Maya is a dream puppy. She is pure sweetness and love, and one of the most affectionate dogs we have ever fostered. She is crate AND house trained, and will happily sleep in her crate all night, or during the day if her people need to be out. She is currently staying with four resident dogs, and plays wonderfully with all of them, sensing and matching their various energy levels while remaining totally submissive with each of them. And she’s smart, too! She learned to sit on command in less than a day and if we need to correct any behaviors (which is rare), we never have to tell her more than once. She loves all people and is very gentle with her affection.
